Belarusian opposition leader Tsikhanouskaya met Foreign Minister Schallenberg in Vienna

Belarusian opposition politician Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya met Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg for a working meeting at the Austrian Foreign Ministry. The exchange focused not only on the current situation in Belarus in terms of democratic politics and civil society but also on the sanctions measures tightened by the EU against Russia and Belarus.
Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya is a Belarusian non-party civil rights activist. She was a candidate in the 2020 presidential election in Belarus.
Mrs. Tsikhanouskaya called for the release of political prisoners and for elections to be held again under free and fair conditions. When she received threats during the election campaign that she would be arrested and that her children would be taken to an orphanage, she had her children taken to an unnamed EU country.
In the week leading up to the election, but especially on the day before the election, Mrs. Tsikhanouskaya's campaign manager was temporarily detained. In total, seven of her staff were detained before the election.
The important role of Mrs. Tsikhanouskaya in the political life of Belarus is now reflected in Russia's attack on Ukraine. For many Democrats and liberal forces in the post-Soviet space, Mrs. Tsikhanouskaya is a hero.
"Even though all eyes are currently on the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine, we have never forgotten Belarus and the ongoing repression and persecution of civilians there. Austria, in particular, is very committed to dialogue with civil society", emphasized Foreign Minister Schallenberg given the still more than 1,200 political prisoners in Belarus and assured Tsikhanouskaya of Austria's continued support for Belarusian civil society and the democracy movement.
Mrs. Tsikhanouskaya and Foreign Minister Schallenberg also once again condemned the Lukashenko regime's complicity in Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
"We will continue to stand by the Belarusians who are fighting for their rights in their homeland because a sovereign and democratic Belarus is of central interest to us", said Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg.
Always great to meet with FM @a_schallenberg. We discussed the participation of the democratic forces in @coe events. Repressions against employees of @a1belarus and #Raiffeisen in Belarus must stop. I highlighted that any “potash deal” with the regime is unacceptable. pic.twitter.com/joKyUbi1TG— Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya (@Tsihanouskaya) June 1, 2022
Schallenberg expressed his fullest support for the decision that the sanctions package against Russia fomented by the EU also includes Belarus. At the same time, Foreign Minister Schallenberg assured that the sanctions were "not intended to hit the people who are fighting for their rights in Belarus."
In the course of the talks, Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg also congratulated Svetlana Tsikhanouskaya on being awarded this year's International Charlemagne Prize in Aachen. Tsikhanouskaya's award was "proof of her courage and determination", said Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg.
