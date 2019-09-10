Who Will Become the Next IAEA Director General?

Following the death of Yukiya Amano, the IAEA is still looking for a new Director General. / Picture: © IAEA International Atomic Energy Agency

Mr. Amano, who died on 18 July, 2019 at the age of 72, was the IAEA’s fifth Director General since 1957. He was first appointed to the office effective December 2009 and reappointed in 2013 and 2017.

The governments of Argentina, Burkina Faso, Romania and Slovakia have submitted candidates for IAEA Director General to the Agency's Board of Governors.

Argentina has nominated Mr. Rafael Mariano Grossi (1961).

Grossi is an Argentine career diplomat.

As an expert on security, disarmament and nuclear non-proliferation issues, he has represented Argentina in all forums related to these issues. In addition, between 1997 and 2000 he was Chairman of the United Nations Group of Governmental Experts on the International Arms Register and then adviser to the United Nations Under-Secretary-General on Disarmament.

From 2002 to 2007 he was already head of the cabinet of the IAEA, and of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, based in The Hague. During his tenure at the United Nations, he has visited North Korea's nuclear facilities and participated in several meetings with Iranian representatives to reach an agreement to freeze its nuclear programme.

Between 2010 and 2013 he was Deputy Director General of the IAEA. In the same year, the government of Cristina Fernández de Kirchner appointed him ambassador to Austria and to the organizations based in Vienna.

In September 2015, the Argentine government announced Grossi's candidacy for IAEA Director General, with the support of the other countries of Latin America and the Caribbean. However, in 2016 the government of Mauricio Macri withdrew its support to promote the candidacy of Susana Malcorra as Secretary General of the United Nations. Thus, Amano acceded to a third term as head of the atomic agency.

In 2016, he was president of the nuclear suppliers group.

In 2017, President Macri announced that he would nominate Grossi to the presidency of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty Review Conference to be held in 2020.

Burkina Faso has nominated Mr. Lassina Zerbo (1963).

Since August 1, 2013, Lassina Zerbo has been the acting Executive Secretary of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization. His goals are to make the CTBTO Organization an international center for nuclear test ban control and to achieve the entry into force of the Nuclear Test Ban Treaty (CTBTO).

Romania has nominated Mr. Cornel Feruţă.

In July the Board of Governors has decided to designate Mr. Cornel Feruta as acting Director General, until a Director General assumes office.

Mr. Feruta previously held the position of Assistant Director General and Chief Coordinator at the IAEA, which he joined in September 2013.

In 2012-13, Mr. Feruta served as Director General for Political Affairs in the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and for a short period as Chief of Staff to the Prime Minister of Romania.

In 2013, he was Chairman of the Second Preparatory Committee of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT).

From 2007 to 2012 he was Romania’s Ambassador and Resident Representative to the IAEA, U.N. and other international organizations in Vienna.

In this role, he served as President of the 55th IAEA General Conference in 2011 and as Governor to the IAEA Board of Governors from October 2008 to September 2010 as well as Board Vice-Chair.

Mr. Feruta chaired and guided the negotiations of the Working Group on the IAEA Medium-Term Strategy 2012-2017 and on the IAEA programme and budget for 2010-2011. He also assumed different responsibilities in the OSCE context.

Mr. Feruta holds a master’s degree in International Relations and a degree in Political and Administrative Sciences from the Bucharest University. Mr. Feruta is married and has three children.

Slovakia has nominated Ms. Marta Žiaková (1955).

Marta Žiaková is a Slovak state official, diplomat and scientist in the field of nuclear energy.

Since 2002 she serves as the chairperson of Nuclear Regulatory Authority of the Slovak Republic.

The four candidates were nominated in accordance with the procedures for appointing a new Director General agreed by the Board on 1 August after the passing away of Director General Yukiya Amano.

The Board decided that 5 September was the closing date for the receipt of nominations. Board Chair Leena Al-Hadid, Ambassador of Jordan, on 6 September informed IAEA Member States of the nominations she had received by this deadline.

The Board expects to appoint a Director General in October and, in any case, envisages that the person appointed will assume office no later than 1 January, 2020.

In order to be appointed, a candidate must secure a two-thirds majority in the 35-member IAEA Board of Governors. If a two-thirds majority is not achieved, the nomination process begins again.

The Board’s appointment of a new Director General will be submitted for approval by the IAEA General Conference.