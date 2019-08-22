New Resident Representatives to the IAEA Presented Their Credentials

Resident Representative of Sri Lanka to the IAEA, HE Ms Saroja Sirisena

The new Resident Representative of Sri Lanka to the IAEA, HE Ms Saroja Sirisena, presented her credentials to Cornel Feruta, IAEA Acting Director General at the Agency headquarters in Vienna, Austria, on 23 August 2019.



Resident Representative of the Netherlands to the IAEA, HE Mr Albert Hendrik (Aldrik) Gierveld

The new Resident Representative of the Netherlands to the IAEA, HE Mr Albert Hendrik (Aldrik) Gierveld, presented his credentials to Cornel Feruta, IAEA Acting Director General at the Agency headquarters in Vienna, Austria, on 20 August 2019.



Resident Representative of Slovenia to the IAEA, HE Ms Barbara Žvokelj

The new Resident Representative of Slovenia to the IAEA, HE Ms Barbara Žvokelj, presented his credentials to Cornel Feruta, IAEA Acting Director General at the Agency headquarters in Vienna, Austria, on 20 August 2019.



Resident Representative of France to the IAEA, HE Mr Xavier Sticker

The new Resident Representative of France to the IAEA, HE Mr Xavier Sticker, presented his credentials to Cornel Feruta, IAEA Acting Director General at the Agency headquarters in Vienna, Austria, on 2 August 2019.



Resident Representative of Ukraine to the IAEA, HE Mr Yevhenii Tsymbaliuk

The new Resident Representative of Ukraine to the IAEA, HE Mr Yevhenii Tsymbaliuk, presented his credentials to Mary Alice Hayward, Acting Director General and Head of the Department of Management at the IAEA headquarters in Vienna, Austria, on 23 July 2019.



Resident Representative of Brunei Darussalam to the IAEA, HE Ms Masurai Masri

The new Resident Representative of Brunei Darussalam to the IAEA, HE Ms Masurai Masri, presented her credentials to Mikhail Chudakov, IAEA Acting Director General, and Head of the Department of Nuclear Energy at the IAEA headquarters in Vienna, Austria, on 19 July 2019.



Resident Representative of Morocco to the IAEA, HE Mr Azzeddine Farhane

The new Resident Representative of Morocco to the IAEA, HE Mr Azzeddine Farhane, presented his credentials to Mikhail Chudakov, IAEA Acting Director General, and Head of the Department of Nuclear Energy at the IAEA headquarters in Vienna, Austria, on 19 July 2019.



Resident Representative of Sierra Leone to the IAEA, HE Mr M’Baimba Lamin Baryoh

The new Resident Representative of Sierra Leone to the IAEA, HE Mr M’Baimba Lamin Baryoh, presented his credentials to Juan Carlos Lentijo, IAEA Acting Director General, and Head of the Department of Nuclear Safety and Security at the IAEA headquarters in Vienna, Austria, on 11 July 2019.



Resident Representative of Israel to the IAEA, HE Mr David Nusbaum

The new Resident Representative of Israel to the IAEA, HE Mr David Nusbaum, presented his credentials to Juan Carlos Lentijo, IAEA Acting Director General, and Head of the Department of Nuclear Safety and Security at the IAEA headquarters in Vienna, Austria, on 9 July 2019.



Resident Representative of the Republic of Korea to the IAEA, HE Mr Chae-Hyun Shin

The new Resident Representative of the Republic of Korea to the IAEA, HE Mr Chae-Hyun Shin, presented his credentials to Juan Carlos Lentijo, IAEA Acting Director General, and Head of the Department of Nuclear Safety and Security at the IAEA headquarters in Vienna, Austria, on 9 July 2019.



Resident Representative of Iraq to the IAEA, HE Mr Bakr Fattah Hussein

The new Resident Representative of Iraq to the IAEA, HE Mr Bakr Fattah Hussein, presented his credentials to Najat Mokhtar, IAEA Acting Director General, and Head of the Department of Nuclear Sciences and Applications at the IAEA headquarters in Vienna, Austria, on 17 June 2019.



Resident Representative of Montenegro to the IAEA, HE Mr Veselin Šuković

