New Resident Representatives to the IAEA Presented Their Credentials
The IAEA welcomed 12 new Resident Representatives from Sri Lanka, The Netherlands, Slovenia, France, Ukraine, Brunei Darussalam, Morocco, Sierra Leone, Israel, the Republic of Korea, Iraq and Montenegro who presented their credentials this summer.
Among them are Saroja Sirisena, Albert Hendrik Gierveld, Barbara Zvokelj, Xavier Sticker, Yevhenii Tsymbaliuk, Masurai Masri, Azzeddine Farhane, M'Baimba Lamin Baryoh, David Nusbaum, Chae-Hyun Shin, Bakr Fattah Hussein and Veselin Šuković.
Resident Representative of Sri Lanka to the IAEA, HE Ms Saroja Sirisena
The new Resident Representative of Sri Lanka to the IAEA, HE Ms Saroja Sirisena, presented her credentials to Cornel Feruta, IAEA Acting Director General at the Agency headquarters in Vienna, Austria, on 23 August 2019.
Resident Representative of the Netherlands to the IAEA, HE Mr Albert Hendrik (Aldrik) Gierveld
The new Resident Representative of the Netherlands to the IAEA, HE Mr Albert Hendrik (Aldrik) Gierveld, presented his credentials to Cornel Feruta, IAEA Acting Director General at the Agency headquarters in Vienna, Austria, on 20 August 2019.
Resident Representative of Slovenia to the IAEA, HE Ms Barbara Žvokelj
The new Resident Representative of Slovenia to the IAEA, HE Ms Barbara Žvokelj, presented his credentials to Cornel Feruta, IAEA Acting Director General at the Agency headquarters in Vienna, Austria, on 20 August 2019.
Resident Representative of France to the IAEA, HE Mr Xavier Sticker
The new Resident Representative of France to the IAEA, HE Mr Xavier Sticker, presented his credentials to Cornel Feruta, IAEA Acting Director General at the Agency headquarters in Vienna, Austria, on 2 August 2019.
Resident Representative of Ukraine to the IAEA, HE Mr Yevhenii Tsymbaliuk
The new Resident Representative of Ukraine to the IAEA, HE Mr Yevhenii Tsymbaliuk, presented his credentials to Mary Alice Hayward, Acting Director General and Head of the Department of Management at the IAEA headquarters in Vienna, Austria, on 23 July 2019.
Resident Representative of Brunei Darussalam to the IAEA, HE Ms Masurai Masri
The new Resident Representative of Brunei Darussalam to the IAEA, HE Ms Masurai Masri, presented her credentials to Mikhail Chudakov, IAEA Acting Director General, and Head of the Department of Nuclear Energy at the IAEA headquarters in Vienna, Austria, on 19 July 2019.
Resident Representative of Morocco to the IAEA, HE Mr Azzeddine Farhane
The new Resident Representative of Morocco to the IAEA, HE Mr Azzeddine Farhane, presented his credentials to Mikhail Chudakov, IAEA Acting Director General, and Head of the Department of Nuclear Energy at the IAEA headquarters in Vienna, Austria, on 19 July 2019.
Resident Representative of Sierra Leone to the IAEA, HE Mr M’Baimba Lamin Baryoh
The new Resident Representative of Sierra Leone to the IAEA, HE Mr M’Baimba Lamin Baryoh, presented his credentials to Juan Carlos Lentijo, IAEA Acting Director General, and Head of the Department of Nuclear Safety and Security at the IAEA headquarters in Vienna, Austria, on 11 July 2019.
Resident Representative of Israel to the IAEA, HE Mr David Nusbaum
The new Resident Representative of Israel to the IAEA, HE Mr David Nusbaum, presented his credentials to Juan Carlos Lentijo, IAEA Acting Director General, and Head of the Department of Nuclear Safety and Security at the IAEA headquarters in Vienna, Austria, on 9 July 2019.
Resident Representative of the Republic of Korea to the IAEA, HE Mr Chae-Hyun Shin
The new Resident Representative of the Republic of Korea to the IAEA, HE Mr Chae-Hyun Shin, presented his credentials to Juan Carlos Lentijo, IAEA Acting Director General, and Head of the Department of Nuclear Safety and Security at the IAEA headquarters in Vienna, Austria, on 9 July 2019.
Resident Representative of Iraq to the IAEA, HE Mr Bakr Fattah Hussein
The new Resident Representative of Iraq to the IAEA, HE Mr Bakr Fattah Hussein, presented his credentials to Najat Mokhtar, IAEA Acting Director General, and Head of the Department of Nuclear Sciences and Applications at the IAEA headquarters in Vienna, Austria, on 17 June 2019.
Resident Representative of Montenegro to the IAEA, HE Mr Veselin Šuković
The new Resident Representative of Montenegro to the IAEA, HE Mr Veselin Šuković, presented his credentials to Mary Alice Hayward, Acting Director General and Head of the Department of Management at the IAEA headquarters in Vienna, Austria, on 4 June 2019.
Photo Copyright: IAEA International Atomic Energy Agency / Dean Calma / Kresimir Nikolic / Zhu Liu