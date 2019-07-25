IAEA - Romanian Ambassador has been Designated Acting Director General

IAEA Chief Coordinator Cornel Feruta, has been designated by the Agency's Board of Governors as acting Director General of the IAEA until a new Director General assumes office. / Picture: © IAEA International Atomic Energy Agency / Dean Calma (CC BY 2.0)

"As a consequence of the recent passing away of Director General Yukiya Amano, and in order to ensure the orderly and smooth functioning of the Agency, the Board of Governors has decided to designate Mr. Cornel Feruta as acting Director General, until a Director General assumes office." the IAEA said in a statement on its website.

Feruta, head-coordinator of the IAEA since 2013, has been responsible for coordinating the Agency's internal and external activities.

He is known as a big supporter of the JCPOA Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the Iran Nuclear Deal, reached by Iran and the P5+1 in 2015, from which the U.S. unilaterally withdrew last year.

According to IAEA rules and procedures, decisions of the Board on appointing a new director general have to be made by a two-thirds majority of the members' voting.