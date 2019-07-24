IAEA Nuclear Watchdog Chief Yukiya Amano Died at 72

IAEA chief Yukiya Amano succeeded in positioning the UN authority as a respected arbitrator in the nuclear dispute with Iran. His death comes at a time of increasing concerns and escalating tensions over Iran’s nuclear program. / Picture: © IAEA International Atomic Energy Agency

The IAEA plays a central role in the fight against the proliferation of nuclear weapons.

Among other things, it monitors compliance with the international nuclear treaty with Iran and is responsible for monitoring the Non-Proliferation Treaty.

Yukiya Amano has headed the IAEA since 2009.

His mandate as IAEA Director General lasted until 2021.

Most recently, however, it was reported that Amano wanted to give up his office early next year.

During his almost 10-year term of office, Amano succeeded in positioning the UN authority as a respected arbitrator in the nuclear dispute with Iran.

The IAEA spoke of "deep sadness" in a video message.

Video: Official remarks on the passing away of IAEA's Director General Mr. Yukiya Amano by Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesperson for the Secretary-General and Monica Grayley, Spokesperson for the President of the 73rd Session of the General Assembly.

"The Secretariat of the International Atomic Energy Agency regrets to inform with deepest sadness of the passing away of Director General Yukiya Amano.

The Secretariat wishes to share his most recent reflection which he intended to include in his letter to the Board of Governors announcing his decision to step down:

During the past decade, the Agency delivered concrete results to achieve the objective of "Atoms for Peace and Development, thanks to the support of Member States and the dedication of Agency staff. I am very proud of our achievements, and grateful to Member States and Agency staff."

Van der Bellen affected by death of Yukiya Amano

"With Yukiya Amano, the international community and the Vienna office are losing an important personality in the fight for nuclear peace," said Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen, who is also affected by the death of the IAEA Head.

"Under his leadership, the IAEA made significant contributions to greater security in the world and played a decisive role in the nuclear agreement with Iran.

At this time, my sympathies go out to his family and the IAEA staff," emphasised Van der Bellen.

It is still uncertain who will succeed Amano.

Observers suspect that Chief Coordinator Mr. Cornel Feruta or Mrs. Mary Alice Hayward, Acting Director General and Head of the Department of Management, could become his successor.

The IAEA has 171 member states. The head of the Atomic Energy Agency is elected by the representatives of the 35 states that together form the Board of Governors.