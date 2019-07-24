Sponsored
Article Tools

IAEA Nuclear Watchdog Chief Yukiya Amano Died at 72

Published: July 22, 2019; 08:42 · Updated: July 24; 13:00 · (Vindobona)

The boss of the Vienna-based IAEA International Atomic Energy Agency Yukiya Amano is dead. The Japanese was 72 years old. The longtime Japanese diplomat held the IAEA's top job since December 2009. The cause of his death is unclear. According to IAEA, Amano passed away as a result of his illness. Amano’s death comes at a time of increasing concerns and escalating tensions over Iran’s nuclear program.

IAEA chief Yukiya Amano succeeded in positioning the UN authority as a respected arbitrator in the nuclear dispute with Iran. His death comes at a time of increasing concerns and escalating tensions over Iran’s nuclear program. / Picture: © IAEA International Atomic Energy Agency

The IAEA plays a central role in the fight against the proliferation of nuclear weapons.

Among other things, it monitors compliance with the international nuclear treaty with Iran and is responsible for monitoring the Non-Proliferation Treaty.

Yukiya Amano has headed the IAEA since 2009.

His mandate as IAEA Director General lasted until 2021.

Most recently, however, it was reported that Amano wanted to give up his office early next year.

During his almost 10-year term of office, Amano succeeded in positioning the UN authority as a respected arbitrator in the nuclear dispute with Iran.

The IAEA spoke of "deep sadness" in a video message.

Video: Official remarks on the passing away of IAEA's Director General Mr. Yukiya Amano by Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesperson for the Secretary-General and Monica Grayley, Spokesperson for the President of the 73rd Session of the General Assembly.

"The Secretariat of the International Atomic Energy Agency regrets to inform with deepest sadness of the passing away of Director General Yukiya Amano.

The Secretariat wishes to share his most recent reflection which he intended to include in his letter to the Board of Governors announcing his decision to step down:

During the past decade, the Agency delivered concrete results to achieve the objective of "Atoms for Peace and Development, thanks to the support of Member States and the dedication of Agency staff. I am very proud of our achievements, and grateful to Member States and Agency staff."

Van der Bellen affected by death of Yukiya Amano

"With Yukiya Amano, the international community and the Vienna office are losing an important personality in the fight for nuclear peace," said Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen, who is also affected by the death of the IAEA Head.

"Under his leadership, the IAEA made significant contributions to greater security in the world and played a decisive role in the nuclear agreement with Iran.

At this time, my sympathies go out to his family and the IAEA staff," emphasised Van der Bellen.

It is still uncertain who will succeed Amano.

Observers suspect that Chief Coordinator Mr. Cornel Feruta or Mrs. Mary Alice Hayward, Acting Director General and Head of the Department of Management, could become his successor.

The IAEA has 171 member states. The head of the Atomic Energy Agency is elected by the representatives of the 35 states that together form the Board of Governors.

Copyright © Vindobona. You may share using our article tools. Please don't cut articles from Vindobona and redistribute by email or post to the web.
Fast News Search
Related News
UN Chief Guterres Voices Deep Sadness at Death of IAEA Chief Amano (Yesterday )
Iran: Last Chance to Save Nuclear Deal Failed in Vienna (June 28)
IAEA Inaugurates New Facility in Milestone for Modernization (December 4, 2018)
IAEA: What Did the 62nd General Conference at the VIC in Vienna Achieve? (September 27, 2018)
Iran Talks Back at the Palais Coburg in Vienna (May 24, 2018)
Read More
INF Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, Nuclear Energy Industry, Israel, Iran, IAEA International Atomic Energy Agency, UN United Nations, Yukiya Amano, Mary Alice Hayward, Alexander Van der Bellen, CTBTO PrepCom - Preparatory Commission for the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization
Featured
Meet the New Ambassador of the Republic of Ecuador to Austria: H.E. Mr. Roberto Betancourt Ruales
Meet the Ambassador of Japan to Austria: H.E. Mr. Kiyoshi Koinuma
Embassy of Japan in Vienna, Austria
Meet the Ambassador of Japan to the International Organizations in Vienna: H.E. Mr. Mitsuru Kitano
Updated Directory of Foreign Ambassadors in Austria 2019
List of National Days of the home countries of all foreign Missions and Delegations in Vienna, Austria
Permanent Mission of Japan to the International Organizations in Vienna, Austria / 在ウィーン国際機関日本政府代表部
IAEA: What Did the 62nd General Conference at the VIC in Vienna Achieve?
See latest Vindobona Newsletter