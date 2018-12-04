Sponsored
Article Tools
IAEA Inaugurates New Facility in Milestone for Modernization
Published: Yesterday; 17:59 · (Vindobona)
The renovation of the IAEA's Nuclear Applications Laboratories in Seibersdorf for the peaceful use of nuclear technology is progressing swiftly with a further inauguration of an important facility. Nuclear techniques can help increase livestock productivity, detect food fraud, combat transboundary zoonotic diseases, and improve soil and water management, among other objectives, and contribute to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.
IAEA Director General Yukiya Amano: "The modernization will also help us to build recognition that peaceful nuclear technology belongs in the mainstream." / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / IAEA Imagebank [CC BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0)]This article includes a total of 604 words.
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inaugurated a new laboratory building that will be used for scientific work to help countries address food and agricultural challenges.
The event marks the conclusion of major construction in the project to upgrade the IAEA Nuclear Applications laboratories, about 45 kms from Vienna's first district.
The inauguration of the…
Fast News Search