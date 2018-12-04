Sponsored
Article Tools

IAEA Inaugurates New Facility in Milestone for Modernization

Published: Yesterday; 17:59 · (Vindobona)

The renovation of the IAEA's Nuclear Applications Laboratories in Seibersdorf for the peaceful use of nuclear technology is progressing swiftly with a further inauguration of an important facility. Nuclear techniques can help increase livestock productivity, detect food fraud, combat transboundary zoonotic diseases, and improve soil and water management, among other objectives, and contribute to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

IAEA Director General Yukiya Amano: "The modernization will also help us to build recognition that peaceful nuclear technology belongs in the mainstream." / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / IAEA Imagebank [CC BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0)]

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inaugurated a new laboratory building that will be used for scientific work to help countries address food and agricultural challenges.

The event marks the conclusion of major construction in the project to upgrade the IAEA Nuclear Applications laboratories, about 45 kms from Vienna's first district.

The inauguration of the…

This article includes a total of 604 words.

or Log In

Fast News Search
Read More
Yukiya Amano, IAEA International Atomic Energy Agency, Seibersdorf, 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, Sustainable Energy, United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network
Featured
IAEA: What Did the 62nd General Conference at the VIC in Vienna Achieve?
Updated Directory of Foreign Ambassadors in Austria 2018
List of National Days of the home countries of all foreign Missions and Delegations in Vienna, Austria
See latest Vindobona Newsletter