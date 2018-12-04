IAEA Inaugurates New Facility in Milestone for Modernization

IAEA Director General Yukiya Amano: "The modernization will also help us to build recognition that peaceful nuclear technology belongs in the mainstream." / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / IAEA Imagebank [CC BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0)]

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inaugurated a new laboratory building that will be used for scientific work to help countries address food and agricultural challenges.

The event marks the conclusion of major construction in the project to upgrade the IAEA Nuclear Applications laboratories, about 45 kms from Vienna's first district.

The inauguration of the…