Iran Talks Back at the Palais Coburg in Vienna

Published: May 25, 2018; 13:30 · (Vindobona)

The struggle for the prolongation of the nuclear agreement with Iran continues. On Tehran's initiative, the Joint Commission is meeting in Vienna at Palais Coburg to discuss measures to support the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program. Tehran wants to decide on compliance with the nuclear deal in the coming weeks.

At the Palais Coburg, Mr. Mohammad Javad Zarif is to find solutions to save the nuclear agreement with EU representatives / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / U.S. Department of State from United States [Public Domain]


For the first time, the discussions of the commission are taking place without the USA, which withdrew from the deal two weeks ago. The other signatories to the agreement are represented by diplomats.

On the Iranian side, these are the head of delegation Abbas Araghchi, who is serving as Iran's chief nuclear negotiator in talks with the P5+1, and Foreign Minister…

