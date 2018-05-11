Sponsored
Iran-Deal Withdrawal: Consequences for Iran-Austrian Economics Relations

Published: May 11, 2018; 13:10 · (Vindobona)

About 50 Austrian companies have branches in Iran. Austrian exports to Iran rose by 9.2 percent to 301 million euros in 2017; imports increased by 18.5 percent to 119 million euros. A JCPOA supported only by the EU, Russia, China and Iran is not sufficient in the medium and long term to create the necessary investments and renewals in Iran. Without the US on board, international banks and large companies will continue to shy away from activities in Iran. Secondary sanctions will contribute to this.

Federica Mogherini, Hassan Rohani, WKO Austrian Federal Chamber of Commerce, Donald Trump, Tehran, Iran, JCPOA Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, Exports, Imports, Foreign Trade, IAEA, Donald Tusk, Emmanuel Macron
