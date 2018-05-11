Iran-Deal - Austrian Oberbank Distances Itself from Framework Credit Agreement with Tehran
Only last year, the Upper Austrian Oberbank was the first European bank to sign a framework credit agreement with Iran. After the USA's withdrawal from the nuclear treaty, the bank is now under pressure and intends to wait and see. The bank says it could certainly take two weeks for a final solution to be found and officially agreed.
In September last year, Oberbank was the first European bank to sign a framework credit agreement with Iran.
Dr. Franz Gasselsberger, CEO of Oberbank, was visibly pleased: "We are proud to be the first European bank to conclude the framework agreement after one and a half years of intensive negotiations. We have numerous projects from our customers in the pipeline that can now be implemented."
The framework credit agreement would allow financing with terms of more than two years for investments in infrastructure (railway construction, hydropower, photovoltaics), health care and plant construction and would be covered by a guarantee from Oesterreichische Kontrollbank (OeKB).
Now, however, Oberbank is back paddling. The bank has not granted a single loan so far and is only analyzing the situation for the time being. "We have not yet awarded any financing anyway because the legal situation was so uncertain," said Oberbank Group Head for Investor Relations & Press, Frank Helmkamp. " That is why the situation after the USA's withdrawal from the nuclear agreement will be seen."
The bank had in any case refused to accompany US-related transactions because the US legal situation was particularly complex.