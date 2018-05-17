US Termination of the Iran Agreement: Major Effects on Austrian Exports Expected / Picture: © Vindobona

On May 8, 2018, US President Trump terminated the so-called "Vienna Agreement" (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action JCPOA), which largely eased Iranian sanctions.



This agreement was concluded in July 2015 between the United States, Germany, France, Great Britain, Russia, China and Iran and declared valid worldwide by the UN Security Council. It provided for a gradual withdrawal of sanctions against Iran. While the EU loosened sanctions significantly in January 2016, the US had maintained the full content of sanctions for US companies in accordance with the agreement and allowed only selective exceptions for non-US companies and foreign subsidiaries of US companies (this was important because these US sanctions also have extraterritorial effects outside the US and also provide for high penalties for non-US persons in the event of a violation of US regulations). It was nevertheless forbidden for non-US companies during the past time to deliver US items to Iran (for example, any Austrian goods with more than 10% US goods share in value) and to supply certain US lists.



Iran undertook in the JCPOA to withdraw its nuclear activities for a period of 10 years, which is being reviewed by the IAEA and has not yet been objected to.



The US has now announced the reintroduction of US sanctions against Iran in two steps (for details see FAQs), which particularly affect non-US companies whose Iran business was either approved (e.g. General License H) or not sanctioned under US law under the JCPOA:



The first step will take place on August 6, 2018:



These re-sanctions by the US do not yet hit the "hard core" of sanctions; they include the sanctioning of the Iranian automotive sector and the renewed ban on the supply of civil aircraft and their components.



Step 2 will follow on November 4, 2018, and massive restrictions are expected. All economically relevant areas are "sanctioned again", including:the petroleum sector, both in relation to imports of petroleum and petrochemical products from Iran and exports of machinery and equipment for this sector to Iran, including NIOC, NICO and NITC,

Iran's energy sector, so that oil and natural gas

Sanctions in ports, shipping: including re-listing of the shipping line IRISL

Sanctions on non-US financial institutions in their transactions with the Iranian Central Bank; SWIFT blocked

Cancellation of the previous General License H: This enabled foreign subsidiaries of US companies to conduct business with Iran; as of 5 November 2018, all Austrian companies with US owners (foreign subsidiaries of US companies) will also be prohibited from conducting any business with Iran. A future new General License should allow these companies to reduce and terminate their Iran transactions by November 4, 2018.

Listing of natural and legal persons on the SDN List (Specially Designated Nationals List):

This is probably the most serious part of the renewed US sanctions against Iran; SDN listings have extraterritorial effects and must be observed by everyone (including Austrian companies).

These are natural and legal persons who were removed from the SDN list with the entry into force of the JCPOA and - only effective for US persons - were mentioned on another list.

These persons are to be added to the SDN-List again on November 4, 2018 and will thus also be comprehensively effective for Austrian companies. Not only the direct supply of these SDN-listed companies will be prohibited, but also indirectly from those companies that are more than 50% owned by them.

Listings are likely to be very comprehensive again, including all Iranian banks and economically relevant Iranian companies, e.g. in the oil and petrochemical sector, but also a wide range of Iranian ministries.

Transitional arrangements:



Non-US companies are requested to wind down their activities by 6 August and 4 November 2018, respectively, if they lawfully entered into business relations before 8 May 2018.



Non-US companies or foreign subsidiaries of US companies that have claims against an Iranian company based on a delivery or service.