IAEA: What Did the 62nd General Conference at the VIC in Vienna Achieve?

Nearly 2,600 people attended the 62nd IAEA General Conference at VIC Vienna International Centre / Picture: © Vindobona

What is the IAEA General Conference?

The General Conference consisting of representatives of the IAEA Member States meets in a regular annual session, usually in September.

The General Conference takes place annually, giving an opportunity to all IAEA Member States to jointly consider matters related to the IAEA’s ongoing work, budget and…