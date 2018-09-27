Sponsored
IAEA: What Did the 62nd General Conference at the VIC in Vienna Achieve?
Published: September 27, 2018; 11:19 · (Vindobona)
Nearly 2,600 participants attended this year’s event at VIC Vienna International Centre, including delegates from 153 of the IAEA’s 170 Member States, international organizations, non-governmental organizations and the media. By the end of the 62nd IAEA General Conference, 91 Member States have pledged to the Technical Cooperation Fund for 2019. While not all Member States use the opportunity of the General Conference to pledge their contribution, a pledge by so many countries – over 53% of all IAEA Member States – represents a record. The total Technical Cooperation Fund Target for 2019 is 86.2 million euros.
Nearly 2,600 people attended the 62nd IAEA General Conference at VIC Vienna International Centre / Picture: © Vindobona
What is the IAEA General Conference?
The General Conference consisting of representatives of the IAEA Member States meets in a regular annual session, usually in September.
The General Conference takes place annually, giving an opportunity to all IAEA Member States to jointly consider matters related to the IAEA’s ongoing work, budget and…
