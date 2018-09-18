Sponsored
IAEA Member States Discuss Peaceful Use of Nuclear Technologies
Published: September 18, 2018; 17:32 · (Vindobona)
Representatives from the IAEA’s Member States, including at ministerial level and above, are convening at the 62nd IAEA General Conference in Vienna this week to discuss key elements of the Agency’s priorities in its work on the peaceful use of nuclear technologies.
Throughout the General Conference, many side events are showcasing cutting-edge work using nuclear techniques / Picture: © IAEA
At the conference delegates are considering a range of issues from strengthening the Agency’s activities related to nuclear science, technology and applications, to improving the efficiency of IAEA safeguards and growing international cooperation in nuclear, radiation, transport and waste safety.
Delegates are also discussing the IAEA’s Annual Report for 2017, its Financial…
