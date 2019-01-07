Sponsored
What will be Going on at the IAEA in 2019?

Published: January 7, 2019; 18:11 · (Vindobona)

What's ahead for the IAEA and its global agenda in 2019? Here is a preview of selected and important meetings and events at the IAEA.

What's ahead for the IAEA and its global agenda in 2019? Here is a preview of selected meetings and events. / Picture: © IAEA

March

The IAEA Board’s meeting will commence on 4 March in Vienna.

May

The International Symposium on Isotope Hydrology will facilitate the exchange of information and knowledge among water and environment professionals from developed and developing countries in order to advance the understanding, collaboration and capabilities…

