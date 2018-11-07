Sponsored
Meet the New USA Ambassador to the International Organizations in Vienna (United Nations, IAEA, CTBTO) - Jackie Wolcott
Published: November 2, 2018; 12:54 · Updated: Yesterday; 13:00 · (Vindobona)
Jackie Wolcott, of Virginia, is the new Representative of the United States to the Vienna Office of the United Nations, the new Representative of the United States of America to the International Atomic Energy Agency and the new Representative of the United States of America to the CTBTO Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty Organization, with the Rank of Ambassador.
Ambassador Jackie Wolcott presented her credentials to Acting Director General of the IAEA - International Atomic Energy Juan Carlos Lentijo to also become U.S. Representative to the IAEA / Picture: © IAEA International Atomic Energy Agency / Dean Calma (CC BY 2.0)This article includes a total of 315 words.
Ambassador Wolcott was confirmed in these positions by the US Senate on September 24, 2018.
Trump nominated Ambassador Wolcott has served the United States for more than 30 years in a number of foreign policy and national security positions.
She was a Senate-appointed Commissioner to the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom from 2016-2018, following service…
