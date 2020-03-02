Sponsored Content
What Does the Austrian Government Propose Against the Virus?
The Federal Chancellery is now addressing the public with information and advice on prevention against the coronavirus.
According to the Federal Chancellery, the Federal Government of Austria would take constant precautions against the spread of the coronavirus. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Arno Melicharek (cropped)
A statement by the Federal Chancellery states that the virus "has now also arrived in Austria".
"The Federal Government would take constant precautions against the spread of the coronavirus." The statement does not explicitly state what these are.
In any case, the most important and effective measures for personal protection as well as for the protection of other persons…
