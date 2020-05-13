What Does Dr. Karin Kneissl Do?

Published: May 13, 2020

The former Foreign Minister (55) lives in Seibersdorf near Vienna and works again as an energy analyst and author of books on geopolitics, the energy industry and International relations. A columnist's article on the future of the automobile on the Russian state broadcaster Russia Today (RT), in order to market her new book "Die Mobilitätswende" (Mobility Turnaround), is attracting attention in the Austrian media.

From December 18, 2017 to June 4, 2019 Karin Kneissl held the office of Austrian Foreign Minister for a period of 1.5 years.

The federal government under Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz was voted out of office on 27 May 2019 following a vote of no confidence by the opposition, and replaced by a caretaker government on 4 June 2019.

In a guest contribution to Russia Today (RT) …

