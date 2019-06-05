New Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg Inaugurated

The new Austrian Foreign Minister Mag.iur Alexander Schallenberg, LL.M during the inauguration. / Picture: © BMEIA Bundesministerium für Europa, Integration und Äußeres / Mahmoud / Flickr Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0)

Mag.iur Alexander Schallenberg, LL.M has been Federal Minister for Europe, Integration and Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Austria since 3 June 2019.

Alexander Schallenberg was born on 20 June 1969 in Bern, the son of an Austrian diplomat.

From 1989 to 1994 he studied law at the University of Vienna and at the Université Panthéon-Assas (Paris II).

He completed his academic career by studying European law at the Collège d'Europe in Bruges.

He joined the diplomatic service of the Republic of Austria in 1997.

He completed his training at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs mainly in the Section for European Union Affairs.

His first assignment abroad took him as an EU legal expert to the Permanent Representation of Austria to the European Union in Brussels.

In December 2005 Alexander Schallenberg returned to Vienna to serve as press spokesman for the then Foreign Minister Ursula Plassnik and her successor Michael Spindelegger.

In other functions in the diplomatic service, he was, among other things, head of the staff unit for strategic foreign policy planning and head of the European Section.

Most recently, he headed the EU Coordination Section in the Federal Chancellery.