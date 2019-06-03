Turkish - Austrian Diplomatic Efforts Bear Fruit

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu has promised in a telephone conversation to ease the Turkish blockade of Austria in the "Partnership for Peace (PfP)" programme. / Picture: © Turkish and Austrian crossed flags by Vindobona

"It has been my priority from the beginning of my tenure to steer relations between Austria and Turkey back on a constructive course", said Karin Kneissl.

"I am therefore particularly pleased that the Turkish Foreign Minister, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, has assured me in a very friendly telephone conversation of a further step towards easing the Turkish blockade of Austria in the NATO Partnership for Peace.

"Our diplomatic efforts to establish an open dialogue with this important neighbour of Europe are bearing fruit", continued Kneissl.

Turkey had already partially revised its blockade stance in March 2018.

Turkey is now further easing its blockade stance as part of the Planning and Review Process.

The PARP - Planning and Review Process - created in 1995 is of great importance for the consultation and multinational force planning of the partner countries and forms the basis for a stronger involvement of partner countries in NATO planning and decision-making processes.

"Following the resumption of archaeological excavations in Ephesus, this is another sign of the new quality in our bilateral relations.

Austria and Turkey can look back on a long and eventful history as counterparts and allies, which has always been marked by enriching cultural and interpersonal exchanges," said Kneissl. She hoped that the already agreed cultural year Austria-Turkey 2020 would contribute to an even better understanding for each other.

The reorganisation of relations with Turkey was one element in the efforts to give Austria's foreign policy a vision that extends beyond South Eastern Europe - the so-called Western Balkans.