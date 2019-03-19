Meet the New Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey to Austria: H.E. Mr. Ümit Yardim

Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey to Austria: H.E. Mr. Ümit Yardim / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Carina Karlovits and Laura Heinschink/HBF

On March 19, 2019, Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen welcomed the newly accredited Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey to Austria, H.E. Mr. Ümit Yardim, to the Presidential Chancellery of the Vienna Imperial Palace for the presentation of his letter of accreditation.

Curriculum Vitae:

Date of Birth: 1961 ( Balıkesir) Education:

1979

Eskişehir Anadolu Gymnasium

1984 Boğaziçi Universität, Fakultät für Wirtschafts- und Verwaltungswissenschaften, Studium der Politikwissenschaften

1988

Gazi Universität, Fakultät für Politikwissenschaften, Masterstudium internationale Beziehungen )

Career History:

1985 Anwärter für den Diplomaten Dienst im Außenministerium

1988-1990 Türkische Botschaft in Islamabad – Dritter Botschaftssekretär

1990-1993 Türkische Botschaft in Moskau – Dritter Botschaftssekretär, Zweiter Botschaftssekretär

1993-1995 Abteilung für euroasiatische Staaten, Erster Botschaftssekretär

1995-1997 Türkische Botschaft in Athen – Erster Botschaftssekretär

1997-2000 Türkische Botschaft in Baku – Erster Botschaftssekretär, Botschaftsrat

2000-2002 Abteilung für euroasiatische Staaten, Referatsleiter, Abteilungsleiter

2002-2004 Türkische Botschaft in Lissabon – Botschaftsrat, Erster Botschaftsrat

2004-2006 Türkisches Generalkonsulat in Komotine – Generalkonsul

2007 Abteilung für euroasiatische Staaten, Abteilungsleiter

2007-2008 Vizegeneraldirektion für Zentralasien und Kaukasus - Gesandter, Vize-Generaldirektor

2008-2010 Türkisches Generalkonsulat in Stuttgart - Generalkonsul Erster Klasse

2010-2014

Türkische Botschaft in Teheran - Botschafter

2016-2018 Vize-Unterstaatssekretär im Außenministerium (euroasiatische Staaten, afrikanische Staaten, Kulturangelegenheiten)

2014-2016 Türkische Botschaft in Moskau – Botschafter

Since March 19, 2019

Ambassador in Vienna, Austria Family Status: Married, 2 children

