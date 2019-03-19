Sponsored
Meet the New Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey to Austria: H.E. Mr. Ümit Yardim

Published: March 19, 2019; 19:08 · (Vindobona)

The new Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey to Austria, H.E. Mr. Ümit Yardim presented Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen with his letter of accreditation at the Vienna Hofburg.

Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey to Austria: H.E. Mr. Ümit Yardim / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Carina Karlovits and Laura Heinschink/HBF

On March 19, 2019, Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen welcomed the newly accredited Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey to Austria, H.E. Mr. Ümit Yardim, to the Presidential Chancellery of the Vienna Imperial Palace for the presentation of his letter of accreditation.

Curriculum Vitae:
Date of Birth: 1961 (Balıkesir)
Education:
1979
 Eskişehir Anadolu Gymnasium
1984 Boğaziçi Universität, Fakultät für Wirtschafts- und Verwaltungswissenschaften, Studium der Politikwissenschaften
1988
 Gazi Universität, Fakultät für Politikwissenschaften, Masterstudium internationale Beziehungen)
Career History:
1985 Anwärter für den Diplomaten Dienst im Außenministerium
1988-1990 Türkische Botschaft in Islamabad – Dritter Botschaftssekretär
1990-1993 Türkische Botschaft in Moskau – Dritter Botschaftssekretär, Zweiter Botschaftssekretär
1993-1995 Abteilung für euroasiatische Staaten, Erster Botschaftssekretär
1995-1997 Türkische Botschaft in Athen – Erster Botschaftssekretär
1997-2000 Türkische Botschaft in Baku – Erster Botschaftssekretär, Botschaftsrat
2000-2002 Abteilung für euroasiatische Staaten, Referatsleiter, Abteilungsleiter
2002-2004 Türkische Botschaft in Lissabon – Botschaftsrat, Erster Botschaftsrat
2004-2006 Türkisches Generalkonsulat in Komotine – Generalkonsul
2007 Abteilung für euroasiatische Staaten, Abteilungsleiter
2007-2008 Vizegeneraldirektion für Zentralasien und Kaukasus - Gesandter, Vize-Generaldirektor
2008-2010 Türkisches Generalkonsulat in Stuttgart - Generalkonsul Erster Klasse
2010-2014
 Türkische Botschaft in Teheran - Botschafter
2016-2018 Vize-Unterstaatssekretär im Außenministerium (euroasiatische Staaten, afrikanische Staaten, Kulturangelegenheiten)
2014-2016 Türkische Botschaft in Moskau – Botschafter
Since March 19, 2019
 Ambassador in Vienna, Austria
Family Status: Married, 2 children

Copyrigth: Embassy of the Republic of Turkey in Vienna

