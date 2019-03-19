Sponsored
Article Tools
Meet the New Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey to Austria: H.E. Mr. Ümit Yardim
Published: March 19, 2019; 19:08 · (Vindobona)
The new Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey to Austria, H.E. Mr. Ümit Yardim presented Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen with his letter of accreditation at the Vienna Hofburg.
Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey to Austria: H.E. Mr. Ümit Yardim / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Carina Karlovits and Laura Heinschink/HBF
On March 19, 2019, Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen welcomed the newly accredited Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey to Austria, H.E. Mr. Ümit Yardim, to the Presidential Chancellery of the Vienna Imperial Palace for the presentation of his letter of accreditation.
|Curriculum Vitae:
|Date of Birth:
|1961 (Balıkesir)
|Education:
|1979
|Eskişehir Anadolu Gymnasium
|1984
|Boğaziçi Universität, Fakultät für Wirtschafts- und Verwaltungswissenschaften, Studium der Politikwissenschaften
|1988
|Gazi Universität, Fakultät für Politikwissenschaften, Masterstudium internationale Beziehungen)
|Career History:
|1985
|Anwärter für den Diplomaten Dienst im Außenministerium
|1988-1990
|Türkische Botschaft in Islamabad – Dritter Botschaftssekretär
|1990-1993
|Türkische Botschaft in Moskau – Dritter Botschaftssekretär, Zweiter Botschaftssekretär
|1993-1995
|Abteilung für euroasiatische Staaten, Erster Botschaftssekretär
|1995-1997
|Türkische Botschaft in Athen – Erster Botschaftssekretär
|1997-2000
|Türkische Botschaft in Baku – Erster Botschaftssekretär, Botschaftsrat
|2000-2002
|Abteilung für euroasiatische Staaten, Referatsleiter, Abteilungsleiter
|2002-2004
|Türkische Botschaft in Lissabon – Botschaftsrat, Erster Botschaftsrat
|2004-2006
|Türkisches Generalkonsulat in Komotine – Generalkonsul
|2007
|Abteilung für euroasiatische Staaten, Abteilungsleiter
|2007-2008
|Vizegeneraldirektion für Zentralasien und Kaukasus - Gesandter, Vize-Generaldirektor
|2008-2010
|Türkisches Generalkonsulat in Stuttgart - Generalkonsul Erster Klasse
|2010-2014
|Türkische Botschaft in Teheran - Botschafter
|2016-2018
|Vize-Unterstaatssekretär im Außenministerium (euroasiatische Staaten, afrikanische Staaten, Kulturangelegenheiten)
|2014-2016
|Türkische Botschaft in Moskau – Botschafter
|Since March 19, 2019
|Ambassador in Vienna, Austria
|Family Status:
|Married, 2 children
Copyrigth: Embassy of the Republic of Turkey in Vienna
Fast News Search