Meet Her Excellency Austria's New Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl

Foreign Minister Kneissl amazes with excellent Arabic

The former staff of the Austrian Foreign Service (Middle East Desk, Cabinet of the Minister, Office of the Legal Advisor, posted in Paris and Madrid) was born on 18 January 1965 in Vienna and spent parts of her childhood in Amman.



Her father worked there as a pilot of King Hussein of Jordan and later, according to media reports, was also involved in the development and installation of the "Royal Jordanian Air".



After studying law and oriental languages at Vienna University (1983-87, Ph.D in international law on the notion of borders in the Middle East) she moved on to continue her studies at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem Mt, Scopus (1988) and Jordan University Amman. She was also a Fulbright scholar at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C., graduated from Ecole Nationale d’Administration ENA in Paris and studied comparative law in Urbino/Italy.



From 1989 to 1998 she served in the Austrian Foreign Service / Foreign Ministry of the Republic of Austria (Middle East Desk, Cabinet of the Minister, Office of the Legal Advisor, posted in Paris and Madrid).



In the autumn of 1998 she left the diplomatic service and since 1999 has worked as an independent freelance journalist for German and English-language print media as well as an researcher and lecturer. She has previously written for newspapers such as Die Presse (as Slovenian correspondent) and the Neue Zürcher Zeitung (NZZ).



The focus of her teaching and publishing encompasses the Middle East, energy issues and international law.



She lectures at the Diplomatic Academy of Vienna, the EBS (European Business School) in Oestrich-Winkel in Hesse/Germany, at the Université Saint Joseph in Beirut as well as the National Defence College (Military Academy in Wiener Neustadt).



Since 2002 she has been regularly commenting (radio and TV broadcaster ORF and Servus TV) on political developments in the Middle East and events in the energy market.



Kneissl is vice-president of the Austrian Society for Political-Military Studies STRATEG.



According to her CV, since May 2017 she is also an appointed Member of the Board of "Wiener Städtische Wechselseitiger Versicherungsverein", an asset manager who belongs to VIG Vienna Insurance Group.



Ms. Kneissl is also the author of several specialist publications on the Middle East.



Ms. Kneissl gained sympathy from populist party FPÖ Austria's Freedom Party, to whose events she was increasingly invited. In 2016, the FPÖ considered nominating Kneissl as presidential candidate, but eventually decided in favour of Norbert Hofer instead.



In 2017 Ms. Kneissl was nominated by the FPÖ as a non-party member for the post of Foreign Minister of Austria in the government of Sebastian Kurz.



Kneissl is the third woman to hold this function. Her predecessors were Ms. Benita Ferrero-Waldner of the ÖVP Austrian People's Party from February 2000 to October 2004, and Ms. Ursula Plassnik, also of the ÖVP, from October 2004 to December 2008.



Political attitudes and controversis:



She is non-partisan and is considered pro-European. However, in her public writings and appearances Kneissl has often sharply criticised the European Union and raised controversy with remarks on migration.



In July 2016, after the Brexit referendum, she criticised European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker as someone, who behaves as a Brussels Caesar.



According to media reports already in 2012 she also showed clear sympathy for the independence of Catalonia, "when there was still more autonomy in Spain".



A quote from one of her books also caused controversy, "as she criticised Zionism, founded by Austro-Hungarian publicist Theodor Herzl, as a "blood and soil ideology" based on German nationalism in the 19th century."



On the issue of refugees, migration, and integration she was also accused of serving stereotypes when she mentioned that these refugees are mostly economic migrants, young "testosterone-controlled" men between the ages of 20 and 30.



She also criticised German Chancellor Angela Merkel as "grossly negligent" for her selfies with refugees, and later described the EU-Turkey refugee agreement as "nonsense".



Kneissl also criticised Austrian Federal President Alexander van der Bellen on the occasion of the discussion about the headscarf-ban. She doubted his "sagacity" and his intelligence, character and format.



Since 1998 Kneissl lives on a tiny farm in Seibersdorf near Vienna, where she was also active as a local councilor between 2005 and 2010.



Additional to her native German, Her Excellency works in English, French, Arabic, Italian and Spanish. According to the foreign ministry she also speaks basic Hebrew and Hungarian.



To check the quality of Ms. Kneissl's Arabic language skills, take a look at the following video between the minutes 2:52 an 4:43.



