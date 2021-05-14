Sponsored Content
Viennese Start-Up Event Reaches 10 Million People
The Viennese startup event ViennaUP'21, which took place from April 27 to May 12 in a virtual format, can be viewed as a success. The reasons behind its success, the highlights of the event as well as what remains can be found out here!
The Viennese startup event ViennaUP'21, supported by Vienna Mayor Michael Ludwig (right) and City Councillor for Economic Affairs Peter Hanke (left) was a success. / Picture: © Magistrat der Stadt Wien / Christian Jobst / PID
The Vienna Business Agency is drawing a strong balance for the ViennaUP'21 startup event: an initial roundup among the 40 program partners shows that there were a total of 25,000 participations from 60 countries for the 100 online events between April 27 and May 12. …
