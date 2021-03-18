All Eyes on Vienna for ViennaUP'21
Central Europe's largest startup event "ViennaUP'21" will once again take place in the spring of 2021 in Vienna. The event offers a variety of different programs and business-to-business networking opportunities. Many other events, such as the "Fintech Week" and the "Creative Days Vienna" will be part of ViennaUP'21.
The countdown for ViennaUP'21, the largest startup event in Central Europe, has begun.
43 days before the start on April 27, the gates for online registration for the digital startup get-together have now opened.
According to the organizers, there was conspicuously lively interest from the CEE region in the first hours of registration.
From April 27 to May 12, 40 local and international partners will offer their programs under the umbrella of ViennaUP'21, creating a unique meeting point for the global scene.
"For Vienna as a reliable startup location and its community, it is especially important now to send a signal out into the world and into Austria to show: We go further! With ViennaUP'21, we show how much a city and its economy can draw strength from cooperation and create something new, despite the pandemic - or precisely because of it," summarizes Peter Hanke, City Councilor for Finance, Economy, Labor, International Affairs and Vienna Public Utilities.
Networking across events takes place primarily via the b2Match platform. On this platform, participants can compile their personal ViennaUP'21 calendar as well as contact the ViennaUP'21 network via matchmaking and establish meaningful connections.
Currently, around 40 program highlights can be accessed, and the program map continues to grow. These programs include pitching sessions, hackathons, expert meetings, exclusive investor meetings and much more.
Among them, for example, "the global limitless conference" for female decision-makers, which will be broadcast simultaneously from five different cities.
The "Fintech Week", the leading industry event for startups, corporates and the banking sector, is also part of the event.
And at the "Creative Days Vienna", creative minds from all over Europe will meet, experiment with the "new normal" and discuss how current technological and social developments are affecting the creative industries.
In addition, ViennaUP'21 offers many other exciting topics such as the investor program, the Connect Day, the Smart City Summit or the B2B Software Days.
To register or to find more information, click here.