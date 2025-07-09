Sponsored Content
Vienna Remains on UNESCO Red List: World Heritage Site Still Endangered
Lifestyle & Travel › Culture ♦ Published: July 9, 2025; 23:08 ♦ (Vindobona)
The historic center of Vienna remains on UNESCO's Red List of endangered world heritage sites. This decision was made on Wednesday at the ongoing meeting of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee in Paris, where the draft decision was adopted without amendments or discussion by collective decision.
The historic center of Vienna remains on UNESCO's Red List of endangered world heritage sites. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Bwag / CC BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)
Vienna was added to the Red List back in 2017. The main reason for the ongoing threat is the controversial Heumarkt project with its planned high-rise towers, whose height, originally set at 74 meters and later reduced to 44 meters, still exceeds the 43 meters recommended by UNESCO. The organization fears that the project could significantly impair the cityscape and diminish the…
