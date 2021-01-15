Vienna Opens First Covid-19 Vaccination Line
By Monday, January 18, 2021, about 11,000 physicians, paramedics and other people working in the medical sector, will be the first ones to receive the vaccines in the so-called vaccination lines set up by the City of Vienna. All Viennese residents can pre-register for a Covid-19 vaccination starting January 18, 2021.
"The beginning of the end of the Covid-19 pandemic starts here" is written on the vaccination booths at the Messe Wien.
Here, 8,500 physicians in private practice and their office staff, 1,500 mobile caregivers and 1,000 paramedics will receive the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Vienna's first Covid-19 vaccination line by Monday, January 18, 2021.
The vaccination line is run by the Arbeiter-Samariterbund, while the logistics are handled by the Vienna Fire Department and Wiener Berufsrettung.
Mayor Michael Ludwig spoke at the start of the vaccination campaign of a "historic event".
To the comprehensive testing strategy with a continuous testing offer for the Viennese, the vaccination would now be added - initially by practicing physicians and employees in nursing and emergency services.
"The vaccination is safe and a first step towards normality," Ludwig stressed.
The family doctors are necessary for the continued vaccination of the Viennese, he said.
In addition, they would have a role model effect and would help to increase the willingness to vaccinate among the population.
City Health Councillor Peter Hacker spoke of an "unbelievable influx" to the vaccination line for medical professionals.
All available appointments were booked within 24 hours, he said.
"That's all that needs to be said about vaccination readiness."
To date, he continues, 8,100 residents and staff have been vaccinated in nursing homes, and 4,300 medical professionals have already been immunized in hospitals in the ongoing vaccination program.
The city's goal is to immunize especially those "as well as possible and as quickly as possible" who are responsible for the health care of the Viennese.
However, to go broad with the vaccinations, more available vaccine is needed, Hacker said.
The city had prepared further plans for vaccination routes, he said, as well as the supply of vaccine to physicians in private practice as soon as this was possible.
There are also already plans to convert the "cold check boxes" in the districts into vaccination stations, Hacker said.
"The city of Vienna recognized early on the importance of vaccinating health care workers," said Medical Association President Thomas Szekeres.
Vaccination, he said, was a "game-changer" in the pandemic.
From Monday, January 18, all Viennese can also pre-register for a Covid-19 vaccination.
All those willing to be vaccinated will receive a vaccination appointment after registering online at impfservice.wien or by phone at 1450.
As long as the vaccine is still in short supply, it is necessary to rank the appointments according to priority - for example, age or Covid-19 risk due to previous illnesses.