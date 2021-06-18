Sponsored Content
Vienna Introduces New Parking Regulations
Sponsored Content
Vienna is introducing a new parking system as of March 2022. The new regulations will apply to all 23 districts and will additionally standardize prices. Read more about the new rules below.
Vienna's City Councillor for Transportation Ulli Sima (left) and leader of the NEOS parliamentary group Bettina Emmerling (right) announce the new parking system for Vienna. / Picture: © Magistrat der Stadt Wien / PID / Fürthner
On March 1, 2022, the "Parkpickerl" - a permit necessary for car owners who want to park their cars in public parking space - will be extended to the whole of Vienna, according to Vienna's City Councilor for Transportation Uli Sima. …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Vienna's Air As Good As Never Before (December 29, 2020)
By Car in Vienna: City Suspends Short Term Parking Zones (March 17, 2020)
Sponsored Content
Read More
Sponsored Content