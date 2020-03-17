By Car in Vienna: City Suspends Short Term Parking Zones
The City of Vienna is lifting the existing short-term parking zone regulation for a limited period of time because many people are increasingly using their cars again for fear of infection with the coronavirus. Garage spaces will also become cheaper.
Fees in the form of filled out parking tickets, parking meters or digital payments via apps no longer have to be paid in the existing short-term parking zones.
Parking without a parking ticket is thus permitted.
Also the maximum parking time does not have to be observed by those affected.
Residents' and disabled parking spaces as well as loading zones, stopping and parking bans and other regulations regarding parking of cars will continue to apply.
With this move, the City of Vienna intends to reduce large crowds of people in the public transport system and thus further reduce the risk of infection.
Favourable garage spaces
In cooperation with the garage operators, 10,000 garage spaces will also be available at a favourable daily rate of five euros each. By the end of the week, a total of around 30,000 discounted parking spaces will be available in garages.
Some cities in the federal states are also abolishing short-term parking zones
Seven of the nine state capitals have already waived parking fees.