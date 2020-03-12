Sponsored Content
City of Vienna Signals Willingness to Talk to Rothschild's Heir
In the conflict over a non-profit Rothschild Foundation from 1908, today's Neurological Centre Rosenhügel (Neurologisches Zentrum Rosenhügel), between Geoffrey Hoguet, the grandson of the donor Alfons Freiherr von Rothschild, who lives in New York City, and the City of Vienna's magistrate, the City of Vienna is now offering its "willingness to talk".
Nathaniel Meyer Baron (Freiherr) von Rothschild (1836-1905), photograph around 1890. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Nathaniel Meyer Freiherr von Rothschild (1836–1905) / Public Domain
The Neurological Hospital of the City of Vienna on the Rosenhügel, which still exists today, and which has been the Nathaniel Freiherr von Rothschild's Foundation for Nervous Patients - Neurological Centre of the City of Vienna since 2002, was founded by Nathaniel Meyer Freiherr von Rothschild.
"Many misunderstandings due to non-communication" is how Vienna's Health City Councillor Peter Hacker sees the conflict over the "Nathaniel Freiherr Rothschild'sche Stiftung", which is administered by the city. …
