Vienna Faces New Parking Regulations
Lifestyle & Travel › More+ ♦ Published: 10 hours ago; 09:35 ♦ (Vindobona)
No parking spaces and a city full of cars could be a story of the past. Vienna aims to introduce a city-wide parking permit, which would result in more commuters using public transportation and in more parking spaces for Vienna's population.
Vienna's short-term parking zones could be extended to all districts. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Azby / CC BY-SA (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)
Vienna is aiming for a new parking regulation by the summer of 2022. The plan is to install a Vienna-wide "Parkpickerl" - a permit necessary for car owners who want to park their cars in public parking spaces - instead of having these permits only district-wide. …
