Vienna Business Agency Sees Significant Increase in Expat Advice Requests

More+Work & Careers ♦ Published: Yesterday; 19:24 ♦ (Vindobona)

The Expat Center and the Business Immigration Office of the Vienna Business Agency saw a stark increase in the number of expats seeking advice during the COVID-19 crisis. Read about this increase and how the Vienna Business Agency has assisted expats.

The Expat Center and Business Immigration Office of the Vienna Business Agency have continued to assist expats throughout the COVID-19 crisis. / Picture: © Magistrat der Stadt Wien / PID / Markus Wache

Vienna is now high on the list of foreign companies and professionals as a safe and stable economic base.

This is illustrated by the increasing demand for professional advice for international specialists and executives (so-called expatriates or expats) in Vienna. …

or Log In

Fast News Search
Related News
Viennese "Marriage without Borders" Initiative Assists Binational Couples in Austria (February 4)
Vienna: "A Uniquely Wonderful Place for Expats" (February 2)
Forward-looking Agreement for Strengthening Vienna as a Business Location (January 25)
Read More
Vienna Expat Center, Vienna City Government - Magistrat der Stadt Wien, Vienna Business Agency, Peter Hanke, Russia, UK United Kingdom, USA, MA 35 - Municipal Department 35 - Immigration and Citizenship, Ireland, Hungary, Germany, Expats, Coronavirus, COVID-19, BIO Business Immigration Office
Featured
See latest Vindobona Newsletter