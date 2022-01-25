Sponsored Content
Forward-looking Agreement for Strengthening Vienna as a Business Location
A joint program of the City of Vienna and the Vienna Chamber of Commerce (WKW) is intended to strengthen and further develop the business location, but also to secure prosperity and quality of life for the city. The ten priority areas include strengthening the location, supporting SMEs and start-ups, climate protection, infrastructure, skilled workers and tourism.
The program, which is supported by the Chamber of Commerce (WKW - Wirtschaftskammer Wien) is intended to strengthen the business location / Picture: © WKW Wirtschaftskammer Wien - Vienna Chamber of Commerce
Vienna Mayor Michael Ludwig and Vienna Chamber of Commerce President Walter Ruck signed a joint forward-looking agreement for the years 2022 to 2025 at City Hall.
