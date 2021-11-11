US Embassy: Visit of the Chargé d'affaires Strengthens Economic Ties between USA and Upper Austria
The Chargé d'affaires of the US Embassy in Vienna Mario Mesquita visited Linz and met with Upper Austrian Governor Thomas Stelzer and Voestalpine CEO Herbert Eibensteiner. Read about Mesquita's visit and what was discussed.
Chargé d’affaires of the US Embassy in Vienna Mario Mesquita met with Governor Thomas Stelzer in Linz. / Picture: © American and Austrian crossed flags by Vindobona
Chargé d’affaires of the US Embassy in Vienna Mario Mesquita was recently received by Upper Austrian Governor Thomas Stelzer in the Upper Austrian capital of Linz. …
