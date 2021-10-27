Sponsored Content
Economic Diplomacy a la "ReFocus": Connecting Diplomatic Representatives with Austria's Business Community
Diplomatic representatives in Austria met with members of the Austrian business community as part of the "ReFocus Austria" government initiative aimed at promoting Austrian companies abroad and Austria as a business location. The main focus of this event was opportunities in the "green economy." Read more about this event and "ReFocus Austria."
Austrian Secretary-General for Foreign Affairs Peter Launsky-Tieffenthal: "Economic growth and climate protection are not in conflict." / Picture: © BMEIA Bundesministerium für Europa, Integration und Äußeres / Flickr Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0)
Peter Launsky-Tieffenthal, Secretary-General for Foreign Affairs, recently opened an event in the “Business Location Austria” series at the Diplomatic Academy of Vienna.
The event format was intended to bring the diplomatic representatives of other countries accredited in Austria together with the Austrian economic and corporate landscape. …
