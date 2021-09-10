Sponsored Content
"Made in Austria": Ambassadors to Serve as Export Promoters
More+ › Work & Careers ♦ Published: Yesterday; 11:07 ♦ (Vindobona)
Sponsored Content
The Austrian government is calling on its diplomats around the world to promote Austria's export and tourism industries abroad to help the economy recover from the COVID-19 crisis. At the opening event of "ReFocus Austria", Chancellor Kurz, Foreign Minister Schallenberg, and Vice-President of the Federal Chamber of Commerce (WKÖ) Martha Schultz laid out the government's plan. Read about "ReFocus Austria," what these officials said about it, and watch the video of the opening event.
Chancellor Kurz: "I ask the diplomats at the Austrian embassies to do everything possible to support the export industry and tourism. They can all make a huge contribution to this worldwide and stir the drum for the Austrian economy." / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Dragan Tatic
The Austrian diplomats at embassies around the globe are being asked by the Austrian government to advocate for the domestic economy abroad. The goal of this is to return the Austrian economy to the pre-COVID-19 crisis levels. …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Vienna Economic Forum: Ambassador of Romania Becomes New Member of the Ambassadors Committee (September 9)
Austrian University Spin-offs at the World Expo in Dubai (September 8)
Sponsored Content
Read More
WKO Austrian Federal Chamber of Commerce, Tourism Industry, Sebastian Kurz, ReFocus Austria, Martha Schultz, Federal Chancellery of Austria, Exports, Diplomacy, COVID-19, BMEIA Federal Ministry for Europe Integration and Foreign Affairs, Ambassadors Conference - Botschafterkonferenz, Alexander Schallenberg
Featured
Sponsored Content