Vienna Economic Forum: Ambassador of Romania Becomes New Member of the Ambassadors Committee

PeopleDiplomats ♦ Published: Yesterday; 14:47 ♦ (Vindobona)

The Romanian Ambassador in Vienna, H.E. Emilian Hurezeanu, was welcomed as a new member of the Ambassador Committee of the Vienna Economic Forum.

Ambassador of Romania H.E. Emilian „Emil“ Hurezeanu (right) during a working meeting with the Secretary General of the Vienna Economic Forum, Ambassador (ret.) Dr. Elena Kirtcheva. / Picture: © Vienna Economic Forum / vienna-economic-forum.com

On September 7, 2021, the Secretary General of the Vienna Economic Forum Ambassador (ret.) Dr. Elena Kirtcheva received the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Romania H.E. Emilian Hurezeanu …

