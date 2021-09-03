Sponsored Content
Think Thank IWM Welcomes 25 New Fellows
Vienna-based Think Thank IWM - Institute for Human Sciences (Institut für die Wissenschaften vom Menschen), whose board of patrons includes among others George Soros, Joschka Fischer, Karel Schwarzenberg and Erhard Busek, welcomes 25 new fellows who will spend the next months at the institute or who will support the institute from afar as non-resident fellows.
A lecturer presents her results. ( A Wikipedia fellow presents about her experience.) / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Jami (Wiki Ed) / CC BY-SA (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)
Every year, the IWM awards around one hundred fellowships to scientists, journalists and translators working on their projects at the Institute.
After a quieter academic year 2020/2021 with fewer visiting fellows able to be in residence, caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the IWM is delighted to be fully open again and will be joined by 25 new fellows. …
