"Vibrant Center of Intellectual Life in Vienna" Welcomes 22 New Fellows
The Vienna-based Think Thank IWM (Institut fuer die Wissenschaften vom Menschen - Institute for Human Sciences), whose board of patrons includes among others George Soros, Karel Schwarzenberg and Erhard Busek, welcomes 22 new fellows who will spend the next months at the institute or who will support the institute from afar as non-resident fellows.
A lecturer presents her results. ( A Wikipedia fellow presents about her experience.) / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Jami (Wiki Ed) / CC BY-SA (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)
Every year, the IWM awards around one hundred fellowships to scientists, journalists and translators working on their projects at the Institute.
The IWM sees itself as a community of scholars, consisting of Permanent Fellows, Visiting Fellows (VF) and Junior Visiting Fellows (JVF). …
