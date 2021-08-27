Advertise with Vindobona.org

Soros Becomes Key Sponsor of the Forum Alpbach

PeopleEntrepreneurs ♦ Published: 10 hours ago; 11:53 ♦ (Vindobona)

Forum President Andreas Treichl, former boss of the Erste Group, has succeeded in acquiring US philanthropist George Soros (91), the founder of the Open Society Foundations (OSF), as a sponsor of the European Forum Alpbach, the annual exchange of ideas in the Tyrolean mountains.

George Soros, pictured here in 2010, becomes key sponsor of the Forum Alpbach. / Picture: © Wikipedia / Sandstein

As reported by the business magazine der trend, George Soros is the new sponsor of the European Forum Alpbach (EFA) in the Tyrolean mountains, pledging one million dollars over two years, via his Open Society Foundations.

Although OSF has yet to release a statement…

Shalini Randeria, OSF Open Society Foundations, George Soros, European Forum Alpbach, CEU Central European University, Andreas Treichl
