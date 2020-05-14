Sponsored Content
The European Forum Alpbach Gets a New Leadership
People › Politicians ♦ Published: May 14, 2020; 22:10 ♦ (Vindobona)
Sponsored Content
Bank manager Andreas Treichl is scheduled to take office as President of the European Forum Alpbach in 2021, succeeding Franz Fischler. Already this autumn, Philippe Narval, Secretary General and Managing Director of the European Forum Alpbach, is to hand over the reins to the entrepreneur and investor Werner Wutscher.
Current President of the European Forum Alpbach, Franz Fischler (left), and future President of the European Forum Alpbach, Andreas Treichl (right). / Picture: © Europäisches Forum Alpbach/LUIZA PUIU
The candidate to succeed Franz Fischler as President of the European Forum Alpbach has been determined. …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Lower Austria as a Business Location Presents Itself at the Alpbach Business Talks (August 29, 2019)
Ban Ki-moon at the Forum Alpbach: Promoting the SDGs in Europe with a Global Mindset (August 29, 2019)
European Forum Alpbach: Promoting the SDGs in Europe (August 29, 2019)
Flying Ambassador: Fischler Christens AUA Aircraft “Spirit of Alpbach“ (January 21, 2015)
Sponsored Content
Featured
Sponsored Content