The European Forum Alpbach Gets a New Leadership

PeoplePoliticians ♦ Published: May 14, 2020; 22:10 ♦ (Vindobona)

Bank manager Andreas Treichl is scheduled to take office as President of the European Forum Alpbach in 2021, succeeding Franz Fischler. Already this autumn, Philippe Narval, Secretary General and Managing Director of the European Forum Alpbach, is to hand over the reins to the entrepreneur and investor Werner Wutscher.

Current President of the European Forum Alpbach, Franz Fischler (left), and future President of the European Forum Alpbach, Andreas Treichl (right). / Picture: © Europäisches Forum Alpbach/LUIZA PUIU

The candidate to succeed Franz Fischler as President of the European Forum Alpbach has been determined.

Franz Fischler, Andreas Treichl, European Forum Alpbach, Philippe Narval, Werner Wutscher
