European Forum Alpbach: Promoting the SDGs in Europe

Federal Chancellor Bierlein in Alpbach: "The global sustainability goals are a step forward for civilisation." / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Andy Wenzel

In her introductory words to the breakout session on the promotion of UN sustainability goals in Europe, the Austrian Chancellor Brigitte Bierlein stressed: "The fact that they exist proves that we are learning as people and as a community of values. The goals give hope and perspective for a better life to billions of people".

"It should not go unmentioned that the living conditions of many people have noticeably improved in recent decades."

Now, however, in view of the prevailing global inequality, "a collective rethinking of the industrialised countries as well as of less developed countries" is needed.

Austria at the forefront in implementing development goals

Austria is a small country, but has a strong voice.

"We are convinced that we can help shape multilateral issues. In the implementation of the sustainable development goals of the United Nations, we are among the leaders, in fifth place in a global comparison," said the Chancellor.

The first voluntary report on the implementation of the sustainable development goals, which will be presented at the United Nations High-Level Political Forum in New York in the summer of 2020, is also an important step for Austria.

"It is important to show which concrete measures and projects have been initiated in our country, and there is quite a lot to show for it".

Consistent transformation begins with ourselves

Yet all that has already happened is not enough. "We simply have to do more. If we really want a better world, then we need a real, consistent transformation, which begins in people's minds, with each and every one of us," Bierlein stressed.

The process of raising awareness must be continued and the best possible implementation of the sustainability goals must be worked on. The Forum Alpbach makes a valuable contribution to this discussion and offers an ideal platform for learning from others.

Finally, the Chancellor called for global, collective thinking and regionally adapted action: "Sustainable solutions depend on resilient partnerships. Young people in particular have a special responsibility to think and live multilaterally, not to be driven into enemy images and to remain open to counterarguments. We must live together, not against each other."