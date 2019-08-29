Ban Ki-moon at the Forum Alpbach: Promoting the SDGs in Europe with a Global Mindset

Ban Ki-moon (middle) with Alexander Schallenberg (left) and Heinz Fischer (right) at the European Forum Alpbach at the high-level retreat "Promoting the SDGs in Europe". / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Andy Wenzel

"Liberty and Security" was the general topic of the European Alpbach Forum 2019.

The bouncing back of liberalism post 1945 in Western and post 1989 in Eastern Europe led many to believe that liberal democracy and market economy had become the only game in town. And that on the wings of globalisation it would pervade the whole world. But this is not the case. Who or what is the midwife of current new waves of political illiberalism, economic protectionism and the obsession with security, often at the detriment of liberty? When and why did we give up on striking a fair balance between liberty and security?

The Forum not only aimed at analysing current developments, causes and driving forces, but also at delivering new perspectives and orientations.

It also payed tribute to Karl Popper as a regular guest and to his constant plea for the open society in the aftermath of the great catastrophe of the 20th century, i.e. totalitarianism, the Shoah and WW II.

Thus, the Forum tryed to give equal attention to pertinent topics from a philosophical, political, socio-economic, ecological and cultural perspective.

The Ban Ki-moon Centre for Global Citizens hosted a breakout session in cooperation with the Federal Chancellery of the Republic of Austria (Bundeskanzleramt Österreich) at the Political and Legal Symposia.

The following questions were at the centre of the discussions:

Who are the champions of SDG implementation and promotion in the EU and what can we learn from them?

What roles do the government, private sector, civil society have in helping to advance the SDGs in Austria, Europe and beyond?

How can a global mindset and perspective be applied to supporting the implementation of the SDGs?

Welcome remarks and a keynote were delivered by Brigitte Bierlein, Federal Chancellor of Austria, Heinz Fischer, Co-chair of the Ban Ki-moon Centre, and Ban Ki-moon himself.

Ban Ki-moon encouraged all national leaders to act as global leaders with a global citizenship mindset, which he said is a truly crucial asset for every individual to have in order to achieve sustainable development in a global society.

During his stay in Alpbach, Ban Ki-moon also met with the following Austrian politicians, among others, Alexander Schallenberg, Austrian Federal Minister for Europe, Integration and Foreign Affairs, President Alexander Van der Bellen of Austria and Federal Chancellor Brigitte Bierlein of Austria.

About the Ban Ki-moon Centre for Global Citizens

The Ban Ki-moon Centre for Global Citizens is an independent nonprofit organization under Austrian law. The Centre was founded in 2017 and is co-chaired by Ban Ki-moon, UN Secretary-General from 2007 – 2016 and by Heinz Fischer, President of the Republic of Austria from 2004 – 2016.