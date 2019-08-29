Hope and Despair: Vienna Humanities Festival 2019

The 4th Vienna Humanities Festival will be opened on 26 September 2019 by Ágnes Heller, probably the most important philosopher of our time. / Picture: © Institut für die Wissenschaften vom Menschen (IWM), Time to Talk, Wien Museum

Hope and Despair - this is the motto of the fourth Vienna Humanities Festival, which will take place from 26 to 29 September and will once again be inviting visitors to an inspiring exchange of ideas between science, art and culture.

Focal points include the year 1989 and its consequences, scientific innovation and the future of society, religion and radicalization, as well as the relevance of humanism for the present political situation.

It will start with Agnes Heller on 26 September.

"If the Union fails, Europe will have a past, but no present and even less a future, it will turn into a museum," says Agnes Heller, philosopher of the present.

More than 40 discussion events will take place on four days, free of charge, dealing with the major issues of our time - from climate change to the crisis of democracy to artificial intelligence.

The organizers of the festival - the Institute for Human Sciences (IWM), Wien Museum and Time to Talk - expect more than 5,000 visitors this year as well.

The festival will open on 26 September with Ágnes Heller, probably the most important philosopher of our time. As a contemporary witness and critical observer, she has witnessed all the political systems that occupy us today: the two great totalitarianisms, democracy and, most recently, populist antipluralism.

Together with IWM Permanent Fellow Ludger Hagedorn, she talks on the stage of the Volkstheater about her current book Paradox Europa, which is a wake-up call to Europe: "If the Union fails, Europe will have a past, but no present and even less a future, it will turn into a museum".

The opening event, which will take place in cooperation with the Vienna Lectures, will be followed the next evening by a high-profile discussion on the topic of "Social Networks or Social Nightmares?" at the Globe Wien in the Marx Halle.

On the podium will be the Austrian lawyer and data protection activist Max Schrems (Fighting for Your Data), who has gone to court against Facebook, the publicist and critic of the new smart world Evgeny Morozov (The Net Delusion: The Dark Side of Internet Freedom) and Roger McNamee, who after his experiences as Mark Zuckerberg's advisor with the book Zucked: Waking Up to the Facebook Catastrophe.

The debate on 27 September will take place in cooperation with Vienna Contemporary and ERSTE Stiftung and will be moderated by Shalini Randeria, Rector of the Institute for Human Sciences.

On Saturday and Sunday, the festival will move around Karlsplatz, where discussions on political, historical, technological and social topics will take place simultaneously in the Wien Museum, the Protestant School, the Technical University and the Stadtkino.

Prominent speakers include Leon Botstein, Michael Bünker, Cecily Corti, Iris Eisenberger, Misha Glenny, Ivan Krastev, Helga Kromp-Kolb, Josef Penninger, Ilija Trojanow, Nicola Werdenigg-Spieß, Max Zirngast and many more.

26 September 2019, 19:00 hrs,

Volkstheater

Agnes Heller: Paradox Europe Festival Opening / Wieber Vorlesung

Admission free

Ticket required: www.volkstheater.at

27 September 2019, 19:00 hrs,

Globe Wien, Marx Halle

Social Networks or Social Nightmares?

Panel discussion with Max Schrems, Evgeny Morozov, Roger McNamee

In English language free entrance

Further information can be found at: https://www.humanitiesfestival.at