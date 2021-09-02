Sponsored Content
Ivan Vejvoda Temporarily Succeeds Shalini Randeria as Acting Rector of the IWM
Work & Careers ♦ Published: 2 hours ago; 17:06
The Vienna based IWM - Institut fuer die Wissenschaften vom Menschen (Institute for Human Sciences) has announced that Permanent Fellow Ivan Vejvoda has been selected to be the Acting Rector of the Institute.
Ivan Vejvoda, standing in the IWM library, is a Permanent Fellow and has been selected to be the Acting Rector of the IWM Institut für die Wissenschaften vom Menschen (Institute for Human Sciences). / Picture: © IWM Institut fuer die Wissenschaften vom Menschen - Institute for Human Sciences
Before joining the IWM as a Permanent Fellow and becoming head of the Europe’s Futures program in 2017, Ivan Vejvoda was Senior Vice President for Programs at the German Marshall Fund (GMF) of the United States after distinguished service in the Serbian government as a senior advisor on foreign policy and European integration to Prime Ministers Zoran Djindjic and Zoran Zivkovic. Prior to that, he served as Executive Director of the Belgrade-based Fund for an Open Society from 1998 to 2002. …
Fast News Search
