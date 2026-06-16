Unity Under the Banner of the “Evening Star”: Romania and Moldova Honor Mihai Eminescu in Vienna

The commemorative ceremony was led by the heads of the two diplomatic missions: Dr. Andrea Amza-András, Romania’s Chargé d’Affaires ad interim in Austria, and Her Excellency Victoria Roșa, the Ambassador of the Republic of Moldova in Vienna. They were accompanied by Stefan-Claudiu Marin, Deputy Director of the Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR) in Vienna, as well as by numerous diplomats and staff members from both missions.

As the Romanian Embassy emphasized, this joint gesture was far more than a mere matter of diplomatic protocol. It underscored the deep bonds, shared language, culture, and identity of the people on both sides of the Prut River. The monument itself, created in 2003 by sculptor Virgilius Moldovan and ceremonially unveiled in front of the church in September 2013, stands on historic ground: Eminescu himself spent formative years as a student in Vienna between 1869 and 1872 and, among other things, founded the academic society “România Jună” (Young Romania) there.

A Historic Step in Luxembourg: Moldova’s Move Toward the EU

This year’s commemoration coincided with a historic milestone for European integration. On that exact same day, June 15, 2026, accession negotiations for the fundamental “Cluster 1” (core values) were officially opened in Luxembourg as part of the second Intergovernmental Conference between the EU and Moldova. This cluster encompasses crucial core areas such as the rule of law, democratic institutions, and the fight against corruption.

Romanian diplomatic representatives emphasized in Vienna that this breakthrough unequivocally confirms Moldova’s European vocation. The legacy of Eminescu, who through his work contributed significantly to defining and consolidating the Romanian cultural and linguistic sphere, thus fits seamlessly into the European community of values. EU Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos spoke in Luxembourg of an “extremely important day for EU enlargement”.

A Living Legacy Across Borders

For the organizers, the commemoration in Vienna was not only an expression of gratitude for the enduring literary legacy of the “Luceafărul” (the evening star of Romanian poetry), but also living proof that cultural identity, solidarity, and European ideals go hand in hand—across temporal and geographical boundaries.

Romanian Embassy Vienna