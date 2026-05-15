Vienna's Stadthalle in a Frenzy: Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final in a Mix of Pop Spectacle and Political divides

In the early hours of the morning following the second semifinal, ORF announced the official running order. This year, Denmark has the honor of opening the show with Søren Torpegaard Lund. Germany is sending Sarah Engels into the competition as the second artist with her song “Fire”—according to bookmakers, she is currently ranked in the bottom third.

Things get exciting at the back of the field: the Scandinavian favorites Sweden (Felicia with “My System,” starting position 20) and Finland (Linda Lampenius x Pete Parkkonen with “Liekinheitin,” starting position 17) are making a late bid for the crown. The emotional finale of the evening will be provided by the Burgenland newcomer COSMÓ, who is competing for the host country Austria with start number 25 and the song “Tanzschein.” He won the ORF preliminary round with around 10,000 votes.

Pos. Country Artist Song 01 Denmark Søren Torpegaard Lund Før Vi Går Hjem 02 Germany Sarah Engels Fire 03 Israel Noam Bettan Michelle 04 Belgium ESSYLA Dancing on the Ice 05 Albania Alis Nân 06 Greece Akylas Ferto 07 Ukraine LELÉKA Ridnym 08 Australia Delta Goodrem Eclipse 09 Serbia LAVINA Kraj Mene 10 Malta AIDAN Bella 11 Czechia Daniel Zizka CROSSROADS 12 Bulgaria DARA Bangaranga 13 Croatia LELEK Andromeda 14 United Kingdom LOOK MUM NO COMPUTER Eins, Zwei, Drei 15 France Monroe Regarde ! 16 Moldova Satoshi Viva, Moldova! 17 Finland Linda Lampenius x Pete Parkkonen Liekinheitin 18 Poland ALICJA Pray 19 Lithuania Lion Ceccah Sólo Quiero Más 20 Sweden FELICIA My System 21 Cyprus Antigoni JALLA 22 Italy Sal Da Vinci Per Sempre Sì 23 Norway JONAS LOVV YA YA YA 24 Romania Alexandra Căpitănescu Choke Me 25 Austria COSMÓ Tanzschein

President Welcomes ESC Family to the Hofburg

The ESC week took on a touch of state dignity with a ceremonial reception at Vienna’s Hofburg. President Alexander Van der Bellen met with Austrian ESC legends ranging from Marianne Mendt to last year’s winner JJ, as well as this year’s entrant COSMÓ.

In a moving speech, the head of state emphasized the competition’s role in bringing people together: “The Eurovision Song Contest shows just how diverse our continent is. It shows what we’re capable of—and who we are. And that’s a lot!” said Van der Bellen. Referring to current geopolitical tensions, he added: “These differences are no reason to be afraid. No, they make us richer and stronger!” The President symbolically awarded all artists the highest score: “From me, you all get: Douze points!”

Ring aus Stahl: Between Party Atmosphere and Protests

But this year’s motto, “United by Music,” is crumbling in the face of reality outside the arena. Israel’s participation—which was successfully voted into the final in the first semifinal by Noam Bettan (“Michelle”)—is causing massive controversy. In the run-up to the 2026 ESC, five countries—Iceland, Ireland, the Netherlands, Slovenia, and Spain—had already completely withdrawn their participation in protest against Israel’s actions in the Gaza conflict. In Vienna, this has divided the city.

Security measures at the Stadthalle are extremely tight. Entry checks using scanners and a strict ban on bags are in place to ensure the safety of the 10,000 fans. The Vienna police have deployed a large contingent, partly in light of the foiled terrorist plot targeting a Taylor Swift concert in Vienna in 2024. During the first semifinal, four people were ejected from the venue for disruptive behavior while Bettan was performing.

Pro-Palestinian groups are, however, gathering in the streets, as reported by "Mein Bezirk". Under the slogan “No Stage for Genocide!”, a rally will take place on Friday (May 15) at Maria-Theresien-Platz, supported by Pink Floyd musician Roger Waters, among others. A large demonstration has been announced for the final on Saturday, starting at Christian-Broda-Platz and marching directly toward the Stadthalle.

A Coffeehouse as a Political Refuge

An incident from Vienna’s cultural scene, as reported by “The Times of Israel,” illustrates just how deep the rifts run: Israeli fans were initially excluded from the official list of “Eurofan Cafés.” In response, the “MQ Kantine” in the Museumsquartier stepped in and promptly declared itself an Israeli fan café. Now Israeli flags hang there, falafel and kosher wine are served—all under the watchful eye of armed police. “It’s sad that a police officer has to stand at the door to show that things aren’t quite normal,” notes PR consultant Daniel Kapp on site, though he praises the solidarity of the Viennese public.

The situation is also taking its toll on international fans. Longtime ESC attendees report that the wounds in the fan community run deep. Nevertheless, for many, the hope prevails that on Saturday night, at least for a few hours, the music and diversity will take center stage.

Furthermore, the Eurovision Song Contest, now in its 70th edition, looks back on a history marked by records and scandals. The eternal battle at the top With the final in Vienna, the historic battle for the title of the most successful Eurovision nation is back in the spotlight. Sweden and Ireland lead the all-time rankings with seven wins each. While Sweden is once again among the favorites this year with Felicia, Ireland is not in the running to reclaim sole leadership following its politically motivated boycott in 2026. The “Big Five” and the financial advantage The fact that Germany, France, Italy, and the United Kingdom always secure a spot in the final despite often mediocre placements (Germany and Norway historically share the most last-place finishes) is due to the rules of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU). As the association’s largest financial backers, these five nations have a guaranteed spot. Together with the respective host country—this year, Austria—they do not have to face the nail-biting suspense of the semifinal shows. Controversy surrounding Romania’s entry The Romanian entry “Choke Me” by Alexandra Căpitănescu also caused a media stir in the run-up to the contest. The provocative title drew the ire of youth protection advocates and critics, who denounced it for trivializing dangerous sexual practices. However, the Romanian broadcaster TVR firmly rejected these claims and emphasized that the lyrics should be understood purely metaphorically.

Whether it’s metaphors, pop anthems, or political statements, on Saturday night, the judges and millions of viewers around the world will decide who gets to take home the coveted glass trophy from Vienna.

Eurovision

Presidential Chancellery of Austria

City of Vienna