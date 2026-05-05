Reception for International News Agencies at the Presidential Office: VdB Promotes Quality Journalism

At the 40th MINDS Conference in Vienna, Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen warned of the dangers of deepfakes: “There is no liberal democracy without truth.” / Picture: © IAEA International Atomic Energy Agency / Dean Calma / Flickr Attribution (CC BY 2.0, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

In his speech, the President referred to a real deepfake video currently circulating on the internet. In it, the head of state is seen in a doctored interview promoting a fraudulent investment platform. “Imagine how I felt when I saw a video of myself saying that. With a fake voice and—shockingly—a northern German accent,” Van der Bellen told the media representatives.

The danger of the perfect illusion

According to Van der Bellen, technological advancements now make it possible for almost anyone with a computer to manipulate the truth. While the current crypto video was still easily recognizable as a fake in Austria due to the incorrect dialect, the head of state warns of the rapid improvement in technology. “The technology simply wasn’t advanced enough back then. But now it is, or it will be soon. What then?”

This development has massive implications for societal trust. If even the image of the Pope or prominent pop stars can be manipulated to spread political messages, the foundation of liberal democracy is shaken. “There can be no liberal democracy without truth,” Van der Bellen emphasized.

News agencies as a “seal of quality”

In an era where social media is driven by algorithms, clicks, and followers, the Federal President views the role of independent news agencies (such as the APA in Austria or international representatives at the MINDS conference) as more important than ever. He described them as a “third-party seal of quality” that is independent of political pressure and committed solely to objectivity.

Wer die Wahrheit angreift, greift die liberale Demokratie an. Pressefreiheit schützt deshalb auch unser aller Freiheit.



Stärken wir also unabhängige Medien, prüfen wir Quellen und stehen wir ein für das, was uns verbindet – die Kraft der Fakten. (vdb) — Alexander Van der Bellen (@vanderbellen) May 3, 2026

“When we’re unsure about something, we turn to you,” he said, addressing the journalists directly. News agencies, he noted, serve as the necessary corrective to distinguish between facts and opinions—a distinction that autocrats worldwide are deliberately trying to undermine.

The “Viennese Way” Against the End of the World

Despite the serious situation, Van der Bellen concluded with a touch of Viennese humor and quoted an old saying: “When the world ends, move to Vienna, because everything happens there ten years later.” He interpreted this positively, however: The capital’s laid-back attitude makes it possible to anticipate developments and prepare adequately—for example, by strengthening media literacy and supporting reliable sources.

News Agencies as a “Bulwark of Truth”

The reception took place as part of the 40th MINDS Conference, which will be held in Vienna from April 23 to 24, 2026. Under the motto “Navigating the Future of News,” over 130 participants from leading news agencies worldwide are gathering to discuss the transformation of newsrooms in the AI era and the safety of journalists.

Van der Bellen emphasized the role of these agencies as “independent entities, detached from click counts or follower numbers.” While traditional print media face economic pressure, news agencies must guarantee the “triple verification” of facts. “There is no liberal democracy without truth,” said the Federal President. Autocrats worldwide are attempting to blur the line between fact and opinion in order to silence critical voices.

His concluding appeal to citizens and media representatives remained unequivocal, however: “Please do not follow any of my investment tips.”

Presidential Chancellery of Austria