OMV Changes Capital Market Strategy, Scales Back Investment Plans Until 2030

In the future, only around €2.8 billion per year is to be invested on average. Around 30 percent of these funds are earmarked for sustainable projects, underscoring the company's commitment to continuing its transformation. OMV CEO Alfred Stern emphasized that the company is focusing on “responsible growth and value creation” for shareholders.

The main reason for the investment cut is the planned restructuring of the chemicals sector: around €3.5 billion is attributable to the deconsolidation of the chemicals subsidiary Borealis in the course of the establishment of Borouge Group International (BGI). This new joint venture with major shareholder ADNOC is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2026 and establish itself as the fourth-largest polyolefin producer worldwide. OMV expects BGI to generate a minimum annual dividend of over US$1 billion from 2026 onwards.

The remaining €1.5 billion will be saved by optimizing capital allocation in the Fuels and Energy business areas and postponing certain sustainability projects in order to minimize risks in the challenging market environment.

Despite the reduced expenditure, the Group is sticking to its ambitious earnings targets. The target for adjusted operating income (CCS EBIT) by 2030 remains at over EUR 6.5 billion. However, the target for operating cash flow has been revised to over €6 billion, down from the previous target of at least €7.5 billion. In addition, an efficiency program is underway with an operating cash flow effect of over €500 million by 2027.

The dividend policy has been adjusted to the new group structure: From 2026, the distribution to shareholders will comprise 50 percent of the BGI dividends attributable to OMV and 20 to 30 percent of operating cash flow (excluding BGI dividends).

In the energy sector, OMV reaffirmed the role of gas as a bridge technology. The flagship Neptun Deep project in Romania is on schedule, with first gas expected in 2027. Oil and gas production is to be increased to around 400,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day by 2030. At the same time, important projects in the field of sustainable fuels are progressing: the green hydrogen and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF/HVO) plants in Austria and Romania are scheduled to go into operation by 2028 as planned.

The commitment to climate protection remains unchanged: OMV is sticking to its goal of achieving net-zero emissions in all scopes (1, 2, and 3) by 2050 at the latest. By 2030, Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions are to be reduced by 30 percent and Scope 3 emissions by 20 percent.

OMV