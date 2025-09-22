OMV in Espionage Scandal: CEO Alfred Stern Reassures, Adnoc Relationship to Remain Uncompromised

The scandal, which came to light through reports in Profil magazine and other media outlets, revolves around a former OMV employee who was under surveillance for months by the Austrian State Security Service (DSN). The man is said to have met regularly with a Russian diplomat who is classified by Western intelligence services as an agent of the Russian domestic intelligence service FSB. Numerous internal OMV documents were seized during a raid on his apartment. The employee in question was immediately dismissed by OMV but remains at large.

Diplomatic scandal

The case has caused diplomatic tensions between Vienna and Moscow. The Austrian Foreign Ministry has summoned the Russian chargé d'affaires and called on Russia to lift the diplomatic immunity of the alleged spy. If this does not happen, he faces being declared “persona non grata” and expulsion from Austria.

What makes the case particularly explosive is the employee's connection to the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc), which holds a stake of around 25% in OMV. The suspect was temporarily seconded to Adnoc, which is said to have given him access to confidential information from both companies – particularly with regard to the planned billion-dollar merger of the petrochemical divisions of Borealis (OMV) and Borouge (Adnoc). This merger to form “Borouge Group International,” valued at around US$60 billion, is considered one of the most important projects in OMV's transformation.

Stern: “A strong partnership”

Despite the delicate circumstances, OMV CEO Alfred Stern is confident, as reported by DerKurier. At an event held by the Club of Business Journalists, Stern explained that the 30-year partnership with Adnoc is so strong that it will not be “distracted by side issues.” He asserted that the espionage case will not strain the relationship.

Stern also took the opportunity to discuss other important issues facing the company. He confirmed the planned job cuts of around 2,000 employees, including a mid-three-digit number in Austria. This “slimming down” is part of a cost-cutting program that is expected to generate savings of 400 million euros by 2027. The measures are necessary to ensure OMV's competitiveness.

Transformation and demands on politicians

Stern also reaffirmed the company's transformation course toward becoming an integrated energy, fuel, and chemical group. He emphasized the importance of diversifying gas suppliers and increasing self-sufficiency, including through projects such as the gas discovery in Wittau and the Neptun Deep project in the Black Sea. These projects could secure Europe's gas supply and reduce dependence on imports.

Stern also criticized European policy, particularly “overregulation.” He advocates a more ‘pragmatic’ and “technology-neutral” approach to promote innovation and strengthen Europe's competitiveness. Introducing strict quotas too quickly, such as for sustainable aviation fuels (SAF), could lead to unnecessarily high costs. Stern would like to see the free market and competition produce the best solutions, rather than “ideological legislation.”

OMV