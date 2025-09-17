Fugitive Wirecard Manager Marsalek Tracked Down in Moscow

Jan Marsalek is not only wanted for financial fraud and economic crime, but now also clearly for espionage for the Kremlin. / Picture: © Polizeipräsidium München (Munich Police Department)

After extensive international research, a consortium of journalists has tracked down fugitive Wirecard manager Jan Marsalek in Moscow. According to reports, the 45-year-old is living under a false identity and working for the Russian secret service FSB. The investigation, which involved Der Standard, Der Spiegel, ZDF, and the Russian platform The Insider, reveals details about Marsalek's life as a Russian spy and his involvement in the war in Ukraine.

A life under a false name

Since his spectacular escape from Germany in June 2020, shortly after the insolvency of the former DAX-listed company Wirecard, Marsalek has been wanted internationally. However, new information and photographs show him in Moscow, where he is believed to be using several false identities. His primary cover is a Russian passport in the name of Alexander Mikhailovich Nelidov. Under this name, he is said to have founded companies in Moscow that officially trade in auto parts and agricultural products.

According to research by DerStandard, Marsalek's cell phone was located more than 300 times between January and November 2024 near the FSB headquarters on Lubyanka Square. Photos available to journalists show him in a suit and tie on his way to the subway station located near the secret service building. This suggests that the former manager regularly goes in and out of the building.

Involvement in the Ukraine war and espionage ring

The data analyses also suggest that Marsalek traveled to eastern Ukraine and Russian-occupied Mariupol. A photo obtained by Der Spiegel shows Marsalek in military uniform with the Russian war symbol “Z” on his uniform, fueling speculation about a possible combat mission.

Journalists also discovered that Marsalek is believed to be in a relationship with 41-year-old translator Tatiana Spiridonowa. According to Der Standard, Spiridonowa has ties to the Imperial Orthodox Palestine Society, which experts consider to be an instrument of Russian intelligence services. She is also said to be involved in a disturbing incident in which stolen cell phones belonging to top Austrian officials were transported to Moscow. These cell phones are said to have previously ended up with former Austrian constitutional protection officer Egisto Ott.

However, Marsalek's connections to Austria go back even further. He is suspected of having been part of an espionage ring that passed information to Moscow via former Austrian constitutional protection officials such as Egisto Ott and Martin Weiss. The Vienna public prosecutor's office has brought charges against Ott, including allegations of secret intelligence activities to the detriment of Austria.

Unanswered questions and unhindered escape

Despite the revelations, Marsalek remains untouchable for Western investigators. The German authorities have submitted a request for legal assistance to Moscow, but the Russian authorities officially deny knowing Marsalek's whereabouts. The investigations raise new questions, in particular about where the millions from the Wirecard fraud went. Cell phone data shows 103 locations of Marsalek in the vicinity of a branch of Transkapitalbank, which US authorities describe as the “heart of the sanctions evasion.”

The latest findings prove that Marsalek is deeply embedded in the Russian apparatus and has firmly established his new life in secrecy. He seems to have found a new everyday life in Moscow, which, ironically, is even reflected in Russian bureaucracy: a leaked document shows that in April 2024, he had to pay a fine equivalent to eight euros for a traffic offense on an e-scooter.