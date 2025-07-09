Wirecard Scandal: Liquidator Reveals Billion-Euro Loss

July 9, 2025

Five years after its collapse, the Wirecard scandal continues to reverberate: Insolvency administrator Dr. Michael Jaffe revealed in the trial against former CEO Markus Braun that an incredible €1.1 billion was “burned” at the payment processor. While Braun claims in court that a shadow network existed, the main suspect, Jan Marsalek, remains at large, presumably in Russia.

Five years after its spectacular collapse, the former flagship payment processor Wirecard has burned through an incredible €1.1 billion over the years, according to calculations by insolvency administrator Dr. Michael Jaffe. Jaffe presented this alarming figure as a witness in the ongoing trial against former Wirecard CEO…

