U.S. Ambassador Arthur Fisher Brings American Art History to Vienna

The State Department’s Office of Art in Embassies promotes American art through cultural diplomacy, showcasing U.S. contributions and fostering connections, particularly in its exhibitions at the Ambassador’s Residence in Vienna. / Picture: © American and Austrian crossed flags by Vindobona

The magnificent halls of the official residence of the United States Ambassador in Vienna have recently come to reflect far more than just diplomatic protocol. Under the auspices of U.S. Ambassador Arthur Fisher, who was officially accredited in November 2025, an exclusive art exhibition has opened to celebrate the deep cultural ties between Austria and the United States. The U.S. Department of State’s long-standing “Art in Embassies” program serves as a bridge, bringing American identity, innovation, and history to life.

The occasion for this carefully curated presentation of the collection is a historic milestone: the upcoming “#Freedom250” and “#America250” celebrations, which commemorate the 250th anniversary of American independence and the pioneering spirit associated with it. Ambassador Fisher, a successful businessman from North Carolina who was nominated for this post by U.S. President Donald Trump and confirmed by the Senate in the fall of 2025, is visibly proud of the impact of the selected works.

“For me, the art in this exhibition reflects the innovation and vitality of the American spirit and American history, which have resonated around the world for 250 years,” said Ambassador Arthur Fisher.

Mix of aesthetics

The exhibition deliberately breaks with elitist conventions and bridges the gap between so-called “high culture” and everyday aesthetics. A prime example of this is the work of Pop Art pioneer Roy Lichtenstein, whose distinctive lithograph for the 4th New York Film Festival is on display at Lincoln Center. Lichtenstein, who derived his technique from commercial printing processes and comic books, used the famous Ben-Day dots to elevate the supposedly banal to the status of art.

No less revolutionary is Jasper Johns, whose iconic depiction of the American flag (“Flag”) is featured in the residence. In the 1950s, Johns’ works challenged Abstract Expressionism by focusing on everyday symbols—things the mind already knows. According to legend, after a dream in 1954, Johns began painting a flag every morning for over five years.

The historical prints by Currier and Ives offer a fascinating contrast to the modern masters. In the 19th century, the legendary duo of Nathaniel Currier and James Merritt Ives documented both rural and industrial America. Having produced over 7,500 prints, they described themselves as “publishers of cheap and popular pictures.” In Vienna, key scenes such as “The American National Game of Base Ball” (depicting a championship game from 1865) and a historical panoramic view of San Francisco during the 1848 Gold Rush are now on display.

Contemporary perspectives are also represented in the federal capital. Pennsylvania-based artist Petra Haas combines a historical stencil technique from the early 19th century—painting on velvet (“Theorem Painting”)—with ironic modern consumer goods. Her exhibited work, “The Great American Diet,” which depicts a slice of chocolate cake next to a Diet Coke, captivates with its subtle, elegant humor.

Reginald Marsh, on the other hand, captures the maritime and urban scenery of the East Coast in masterful watercolors such as “Ferry Boat” or the New York skyline, while Don Resnick captures the magic of Long Island’s light in his atmospheric studio-produced landscape paintings (“Slope to the Sea”). Resnick also has a personal connection to Austria: he once studied at the International Summer Academy of Fine Arts in Salzburg.

The exhibition is rounded out by the contemplative seascape photographs of the Ukrainian-born interdisciplinary artist Elena Volkova (“Seascape”) as well as by William Wolk’s “The America Suite.” Wolk stages the American flag as a still life in a classical, photorealistic manner, thereby questioning the viewer’s spiritual and patriotic connection to this national symbol.

Since the ambassador’s residence is not open to the general public during the course of diplomatic duties—while Ambassador Fisher is traveling around the country to visit schools such as the Graz International Bilingual School or the American International School in Vienna — the State Department is offering a digital companion program. Art enthusiasts can explore the Vienna exhibition worldwide without barriers via a virtual tour and a comprehensive online publication, thereby becoming part of the transatlantic dialogue.

U.S. Embassy Vienna

U.S. State Department